Police Sergeant Lawrence Hume appeared at a misconduct hearing on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A Metropolitan Police sergeant has been sacked after he was filmed saying a detainee "deserves to be beaten up."

Sergeant Lawrence Hume also called the man a "pr***" which was caught on camera in a probe as part of a BBC Panorama documentary. Speaking to an undercover journalist, he said of the detainee: "I wanted to say he’s a pr***, he deserves to be beaten up, but yeah, it's all recorded." An investigation was opened by the force and Sergeant Hume was put in front of a misconduct tribunal in south London on Friday, where he was sacked. He has become the sixth police officer to lose his job following the investigation. Read more: Met officer sacked after suggesting migrant who overstayed visa should have 'bullet' put through head Read more: Police chiefs warn of crime wave if Government axes short sentences amid double prisoner manhunt

Sergeant Lawrence Hume has become the sixth Met officer to lose his job following the undercover probe. Picture: Alamy

In the six-minute clip, which was played to the panel several times, Sergeant Hume goes on to say of the same detainee "charge him, send him to prison, throw away the key." He then adds: "Don't care, deserves to be beaten up don't he." The footage then shows the undercover journalist recalling an exchange he had with Sergeant Joe McIlvenny regarding the use of force on a separate detainee. The journalist says he told Sergeant McIlvenny he had witnessed him giving a “little dig” to the individual and that the sergeant had warned him to “be careful” as there were cameras in the custody suite, to which Sergeant Hume replies, "yeah, you have to watch out mate." Panel chairman Commander Jason Prins found Sergeant Humes's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice. Mr Prins said the sergeant was "unable to provide a satisfying answer" as to why he had said a detainee deserved to be "beaten up." Cecily White, for the appropriate authority, told the panel that even if the comments had not been broadcast, they were capable of damaging public confidence in the force.