Police keep the two sides apart. Pro-Palestine protesters and pro-Israel counterprotesters confronted each other in Parliament Square, as pro-Palestine protesters staged their annual Al Quds Day march in solidarity with Palestine. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

The Met Police have announced that they will use the River Thames to keep Al Quds demonstrators and counter protesters apart on Sunday, as they still expect upwards of 12,000 people to gather.

Static demonstrations are expected, after marches were banned by the Home Secretary, over concerns that there would be serious public disorder. An Al Quds demonstration is set to be facilitated on Albert Embankment with counter protests held on the Millbank side of the river. Around 6,000 are due on either side but given the counter protests are made up of more than four groups, with more announcing they'll join, the numbers could be significantly higher. Marine units will patrol the Thames with more than 1,000 officers set to be deployed to police the gatherings. Officers from across the UK are also being drafted in to support.

Orthodox jews, from the Naturei Kata group, supportive of Palestinian self-determination set an Israeli flag alight. Previous Al-Quds marches - like this in 2023 - have traditionally taken place between the home Office and Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan says the use of the Thames hasn’t been used effectively by officers in the past, describing it as a bespoke response, as tensions are high given attacks in the Middle East. He said: “We need a unique tactical plan to make sure we keep these people apart to prevent serious public disorder and that’s why we came up with this. “These are unique circumstances and they require a unique response.” Doing so will allow protesters to use different transport hubs to arrive and leave their designated areas and give police control of the bridges, he said.

The Metropolitan Police's Ade Adelekan has revealed the new tactics to police the weekend's march. Picture: Alamy