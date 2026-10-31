Responsibility for policing these events will instead be primarily contracted to a private company

The Met is to reduce protection for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Getty

By Katy Dartford

The Metropolitan Police is reportedly planning to reduce protection for Trooping the Colour.

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As well as the King’s birthday parade, other ceremonial events, including gun salutes and the Changing of the Guard, will have far fewer police on the ground. Responsibility for policing these events will instead be primarily contracted to a private company. The Met said the move is a result of budget cuts and increased demand for officers to cover front-line policing and will begin next month. Read More: Police forced to work on rest days to protect Number 10 North, officers claim Read More: Britain 'not prepared for war', army chiefs warn - as they accuse Burnham's budget of 'kicking can down the road'

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Musicians from the Massed Bands of the Household Division parade during Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2026. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

It is understood the Met will continue to support the military on “nationally significant events” if "the threat, harm and risk assessments justify it." But “They are not supporting Trooping the Colour in the same way, nor many other events," a defence source told The Telegraph. The source added that the deployment of police officers was an independent operational decision. Concerns that a private company could not provide the same level of assurance about safety have been raised by an Army source. “The bottom line is internal security is the responsibility of the Metropolitan Police, end of story,” said Lord Dannatt, the former head of the Army. “I am surprised that a risk assessment can outsource something like this to private security. On the face of it, it sounds wrong and shouldn’t be driven on cost grounds," he added. Over the past 12 months, the Metropolitan Police has deployed officers on 17,800 occasions to cover military ceremonial events, at an estimated cost of £10.6 million. The duties have meant pulling officers away from frontline neighbourhood policing, as well as diverting specialist personnel, including motorcycle officers from the Met’s traffic units.

The cuts, due to take place next month, were the result of budget cuts and increased demand for officers to cover front-line policing. Picture: Horizon International Images/Alamy