Met to reduce policing for Trooping the Colour
Responsibility for policing these events will instead be primarily contracted to a private company
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The Metropolitan Police is reportedly planning to reduce protection for Trooping the Colour.
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As well as the King’s birthday parade, other ceremonial events, including gun salutes and the Changing of the Guard, will have far fewer police on the ground.
Responsibility for policing these events will instead be primarily contracted to a private company.
The Met said the move is a result of budget cuts and increased demand for officers to cover front-line policing and will begin next month.
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It is understood the Met will continue to support the military on “nationally significant events” if "the threat, harm and risk assessments justify it."
But “They are not supporting Trooping the Colour in the same way, nor many other events," a defence source told The Telegraph.
The source added that the deployment of police officers was an independent operational decision.
Concerns that a private company could not provide the same level of assurance about safety have been raised by an Army source.
“The bottom line is internal security is the responsibility of the Metropolitan Police, end of story,” said Lord Dannatt, the former head of the Army.
“I am surprised that a risk assessment can outsource something like this to private security. On the face of it, it sounds wrong and shouldn’t be driven on cost grounds," he added.
Over the past 12 months, the Metropolitan Police has deployed officers on 17,800 occasions to cover military ceremonial events, at an estimated cost of £10.6 million.
The duties have meant pulling officers away from frontline neighbourhood policing, as well as diverting specialist personnel, including motorcycle officers from the Met’s traffic units.
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge described the reports as "very concerning", arguing that the Armed Forces should be able to rely on adequate policing at ceremonial events that form an important part of Britain's national heritage.
He warned that taxpayers would be "rightly horrified by these cuts" and called on ministers to provide urgent assurances that such occasions would continue to be properly policed.
The Metropolitan Police said its priority was to keep officers on the front line, tackling crime and protecting Londoners.
A spokesman said budget pressures and growing demand had forced the force to make "difficult decisions" about how to deploy its resources, adding that discussions had been taking place with the Ministry of Defence over proposed changes to policing military ceremonies.
The Ministry of Defence said it was continuing to work closely with the Met on ceremonial events and described the contribution of police officers as "invaluable".