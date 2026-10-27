A letter was sent to Scotland Yard in 2019 accusing the Duchess of Sussex’s father of child sexual offences.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Metropolitan Police was allegedly warned that Thomas Markle could pose a threat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a letter sent in 2019 accusing him of child sex offences.

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The letter written by Roslyn Markle, who was married to Mr Markle before Meghan was born, warned that he could pose a security risk to the couple. She said she felt it was “useful for security and threat assessment units in the UK” to be aware of the “true and unsavoury background” her former husband was accused of. She said she felt he was “a high risk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and to Doria Ragland [the Duchess’s mother]”. The letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police’s Fixed Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with threats posed to the Royal family and VIPs. LBC has contacted the Met Police with questions about any action taken after the alleged threats were raised. Read more: Meghan 'poised to leave UK for Australia' after landing starring role in major TV series Read more: 'I know you’re an abuser, you’ll never see the grandchildren': Meghan 'sent final letter' to father after 'disturbing' child abuse allegations

Mr Markle Sr has admitted paying for sex in the south-east Asian country but denies ever possessing a hoard of such material. Picture: MEGA/Getty

The force previously said that in 2019 it had passed a letter “containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom” to Meghan and Harry, but did not share details with other law enforcement agencies. Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, last week revealed he found a stash of child sex abuse images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines and reported it to local police and the FBI. Mr Markle Sr has admitted paying for sex in the south-east Asian country but denies ever possessing a hoard of such material. Meghan sent a final letter to her father while he was recovering there from a leg amputation last year, according to reports. She reportedly wrote to say she knows he is an abuser and that he will never see his grandchildren, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. Philippines interior minister Jonvic Remulla said that a forensic investigation into Mr Markle Sr would be completed in a week and provide a “definitive picture”.

Mr Markle Sr told the Mail on Sunday that he had “never had sex with anyone under the age of 18”. He told the paper that when he was single he travelled to the Philippines at least twice and “slept with prostitutes”. “I like Asian women but that is not a crime,” he said. “I am not well enough to go to the Philippines but I will speak to anyone who wants to talk to me. I have nothing to hide.”