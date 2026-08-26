Meta also agreed to make changes for teenage users, including daily usage limits and nighttime blocks

The social media giant will pay up to $16.68bn. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Meta has reached a settlement with 29 US states over claims it failed to protect children on Facebook and Instagram.

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The social media giant will pay up to $16.68bn (£12.26bn) to resolve the case. However, the California-based company has denied any wrongdoing while agreeing to the settlement, court documents show. The landmark trial saw the tech giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, accused of violating a series of federal and state privacy laws for children - as well as making their platforms deliberately addictive to young people. Four US states sought billions of dollars from Meta, on behalf of a group of 29 states that filed a lawsuit against the company in 2023. The multi-billion-dollar settlement averts one of the highest-profile tests yet of allegations that social media companies harmed young users. Read more: Mark Zuckerberg 'ignored child safety to encourage app growth', Meta whistleblower testifies at landmark trial Read more: Is it time to ban Meta glasses at work?

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, leaves the Courthouse as Meta is on trial over social media addiction in Oakland, California, on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Meta also agreed to make changes for teenage users of Facebook and Instagram nationwide, including daily usage limits and nighttime blocks, court papers show. The claims were part of a broader wave of litigation brought by ​states, local governments, school districts and individuals alleging Meta and other social media companies fueled a nationwide youth mental health crisis. The ⁠federal trial covered claims from California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey that Meta violated their state laws protecting consumers. It also covered claims from 29 states that ​Meta violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data from users it knew were children without parental notification or consent, and using the ​data to train machine learning and generative AI models. It comes after several countries - including the UK - have introduced social media bans for children and teenagers amid concerns over the impact of its use on mental health.