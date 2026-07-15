The lawsuit alleges Meta relied on factors including productivity and AI token usage when choosing employees in mass layoffs.

The lawsuit was filed against Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta in Oakland, California, on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Twenty-six Meta employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of using AI-powered software that unfairly targeted workers during a round of mass layoffs.

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The employees claim the technology disproportionately selected people with disabilities or those who had taken medical leave when deciding who would lose their jobs. According to the complaint, Meta used a number of internal AI-assisted systems to score and rank employees before deciding who would be made redundant. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Oakland, California, on Monday. It comes after reports that Meta laid off around 10% of its global workforce in May. Read more: Meta scraps AI Instagram feature days after launch following privacy backlash Read more: Google, Meta and Amazon back Prince William's campaign to end wildlife trafficking

According to the complaint, Meta used a number of internal AI-assisted systems to score and rank employees before deciding who would be made redundant. Picture: Getty

This was thought to be around nearly 8,000 employees, although chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has since said he does not expect any further company-wide layoffs this year. The lawsuit alleges Meta relied on factors including productivity and AI token usage when selecting employees for redundancy. The plaintiffs claim this disadvantaged workers who had taken time off because of medical conditions or to care for family members. The 26 employees bringing the case are from six states, including California and New York, as well as the District of Columbia. They are seeking a preliminary court order to block the layoffs, which are due to begin on 22 July, while they pursue their claims through private arbitration.

The lawsuit alleges Meta relied on factors including productivity and AI token usage when selecting employees for redundancy. Picture: Getty