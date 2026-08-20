Meta AI glasses could soon be banned from cinemas in the UK amid piracy concerns.

The high-tech specs let wearers discreetly record using a miniature camera embedded in the frame.

A small light flashes and a shutter sound is made during taping.

Many of the UK's chains could introduce "policies to prohibit and/or restrict the wearing of camera-enabled smart glasses", according to the industry's trade body.

All of the major operators are considering their approach to the tech, according to the UK Cinema Association, as they respond to the rise of what some people have nicknamed "spy glasses" or "pervert glasses".

Last week, it was announced Wetherspoons would ban the glasses over privacy concerns as well as courthouses in England and Wales. The owner of theatres across London, the Edinburgh Playhouse and the Bristol Hippodrome, ATG Theatres, will also prevent attendees from recording using the glasses.

'Pervert glasses' have sparked concerns around the safety of women and children in public, following a concerning rise in videos filmed using the glasses being posted online, prompting calls for them to be banned.