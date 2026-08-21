The Prime Minister has said he understands "why people feel angry" about the use of AI smart glasses - but fell short of announcing a ban on the emerging technology.

The high-tech specs - which have earned the online nickname ‘Pervert glasses’ - have sparked fears about harassment, surveillance and privacy, particularly for women and girls.

So far, they have had a mixed reception despite a host of big names, including billionaire influencer Kylie Jenner, promoting them for Meta.

While visiting Newcastle on Wednesday, a Bauer reporter asked the PM about a crack down on the glasses after homeless and vulnerable were filmed for content.

The PM said he understood public fear but revealed he "can’t commit today to a change in the law."

"That would be premature for me to do that. What I can say is I understand why people feel angry about this," he said.

He added he had an experience of it during the Makerfield by-election.

"It’s completely disrespectful to film somebody without telling them and without their permission.

"It’s really not on in any way, shape or form, and it can cause huge distress, obviously, when that footage appears. So I understand where people are coming from.

He added he was "prepared to keep looking at the issue as we go forward."

"It’s obviously a growing phenomenon. I can’t make that commitment today, but I can say to campaigners I understand why you are raising this issue.”

A number of institutions - including cinemas, theatres and courts - have announced or are considering bans in response to smart glasses.

Read more: UK cinemas consider banning Meta Glasses amid piracy concerns

Read more: Apple accidentally leaks footage of camera–enabled AirPods in latest software update