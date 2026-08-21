'I understand why people feel angry about this' Andy Burnham weighs in on rise of smart glasses - but fails to commit to ban
Andy Burnham said he understands public fear about smart glasses but revealed he "can’t commit today to a change in the law".
The Prime Minister has said he understands "why people feel angry" about the use of AI smart glasses - but fell short of announcing a ban on the emerging technology.
Listen to this article
The high-tech specs - which have earned the online nickname ‘Pervert glasses’ - have sparked fears about harassment, surveillance and privacy, particularly for women and girls.
So far, they have had a mixed reception despite a host of big names, including billionaire influencer Kylie Jenner, promoting them for Meta.
While visiting Newcastle on Wednesday, a Bauer reporter asked the PM about a crack down on the glasses after homeless and vulnerable were filmed for content.
The PM said he understood public fear but revealed he "can’t commit today to a change in the law."
"That would be premature for me to do that. What I can say is I understand why people feel angry about this," he said.
He added he had an experience of it during the Makerfield by-election.
"It’s completely disrespectful to film somebody without telling them and without their permission.
"It’s really not on in any way, shape or form, and it can cause huge distress, obviously, when that footage appears. So I understand where people are coming from.
He added he was "prepared to keep looking at the issue as we go forward."
"It’s obviously a growing phenomenon. I can’t make that commitment today, but I can say to campaigners I understand why you are raising this issue.”
A number of institutions - including cinemas, theatres and courts - have announced or are considering bans in response to smart glasses.
Read more: UK cinemas consider banning Meta Glasses amid piracy concerns
Read more: Apple accidentally leaks footage of camera–enabled AirPods in latest software update
Last month, LBC spoke to a woman who went on a horror date with a man who she didn't realise was wearing Meta Glasses.
She recalled: “I didn't notice until we bumped into my friend, and he texted me saying: ‘Kelly, your date is wearing Meta Glasses.’”
LBC also spoke to Dr Yves Jeanrenaud, founder of Nearby Glasses, an app created to alert users of the presence of people wearing smart glasses by scanning for nearby Bluetooth signals.
Dr Jeanrenaud said: “This kind of technology drives us apart. It separates us from each other by this very distrust amplified with such technology.”
He argues that a society in which people constantly have to wonder whether they are being recorded is not conducive to authenticity and could leave people suspicious and withdrawn.
A Meta spokesperson said: "People use our glasses because they're genuinely helpful – from listening to music, to live translation or hands-free calls.
"For those wearing them and the people around them, trust matters. That's why we built privacy into our AI glasses from the ground up.
"For example, every pair has a capture LED that blinks when you take a photo or video that you can save or share, it can't be turned off, and if someone covers or damages the LED, the camera is disabled.” — a Meta Spokesperson
On harrassment, they added: “Harassing content doesn't belong on our platforms. We're cracking down by removing it, taking action on the accounts behind it, and continuing to refine and evolve our enforcement efforts to stay ahead of anyone who violates our policies."