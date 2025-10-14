Meta has announced plans to introduce film-style age ratings for content on Instagram to protect children from mature content.

Meta said these additional protections will be rolled out in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada next month and will reach other countries in 2026.

Since June 2022 , users have been asked to upload a video selfie to prove their age or nominate friends to vouch for them.

“While of course there are differences between movies and social media, we made these changes so teens’ experience in the 13+ setting feels closer to the Instagram equivalent of watching a PG-13 movie,” Meta said.

The social media site is set to bring in the equivalent to a 12A-cert-style warning for all users who are under 18 later this year for the UK.

What kind of content will be blocked?

Teen accounts on Instagram already have some protections over content and anything that is considered sexual, graphic, disturbing, or promotes alcohol or tobacco is hidden.

The new, so-called PG-13 version of Instagram will see further protections, and searches will all be blocked for terms such as:

Alcohol,

Gore,

Cannabis

Fleeting nudity and moderate violence might still pass, but Meta has said that it cannot directly draw parallels with film classifications.

An additional measure is that AI chatbots within Instagram will not give explicit responses.

How will the protections work?

All users aged under 18 will automatically be placed into the 13+ setting under this new system, and the site can only be used by those aged 13 plus.

Users who regularly share prohibited material could also face being banned from Instagram. A Meta press release said: “And because we know that all families are different, we’re also introducing a new, stricter setting for parents who prefer a more restrictive experience for their teen.

“We invited thousands of parents worldwide to share their feedback with us, helping us shape these changes and ensure our efforts align with their expectations.”