Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook has launched Muse, its own AI programme, in the UK - which it says can be used to do your Christmas shopping.

Meta said in a statement: “From doing the Christmas shopping and searching for a cheaper energy deal, to sorting the school calendar… Muse can get it done for you."

Unlike the current capabilities of Meta AI, which can answer questions and chat, Muse can connect with other apps to run tasks, make bookings, and buy products.

Having already been a hit in the US, Mark Zuckerberg's company has confirmed the app is now available in Britain and that it will act differently from the Meta AI currently built into WhatsApp.

Muse is not replacing Meta AI, although it can also be used to chat within the interface of WhatsApp.

It also has limited autonomy and will ask for a user's permission before making a purchase or sending an email. It also has no access to or sight of passwords.

“Think of it as a helping hand for the jobs that pile up, like chasing a refund, renewing car insurance or keeping on top of the school calendar,” said Meta.

“To get those jobs done, you can connect Muse to the apps you already use, from your email and calendar to the retailer apps you shop on.”

UK regulators have warned they are keeping a close eye on Muse over privacy and consumer protection requirements after Meta signed deals with brands including Marks and Spencer, EasyJet, Currys and Sainsbury's.

The Information Commission’s Office (ICO) and the Competition and Markets Authority said they had been in talks with Meta ahead of the launch about its responsibility to comply with UK laws.

Paul Arnold, chief executive of the ICO, insisted that “privacy must be built into consumer-facing agentic products from the outset”.

“We have been clear with Meta about its responsibilities under data protection law prior to launch, particularly the requirement to ensure that users and the wider public can meaningfully understand and control how their personal data is used in the Muse product,” he said.