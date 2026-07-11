Meta has scrapped an AI feature which allowed users to generate fake images by combining photos posted by public Instagram accounts, after facing a backlash over privacy concerns.

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, launched Muse Image on Tuesday, allowing users to tag public Instagram accounts and use photos posted on those accounts to create original images or edit existing photos.

The feature soon faced backlash over privacy concerns and being an automatic opt-in for users.

This meant users may not have been alerted if their photo was incorporated into an AI image by strangers.

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way," Meta said in a statement.