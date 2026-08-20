California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey accuse Meta of designing the platforms to hook young users, fueling anxiety, depression and even suicide, and misleading consumers about their safety

Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook safety engineer and Instagram consultant, leaves the courthouse as Meta faces a landmark trial. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

A former engineering director at Meta said CEO Mark Zuckerberg fostered a culture that treated child safety as secondary to growth and engagement on Facebook and Instagram.

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Arturo Bejar, a vocal critic of Meta's safety record, made the allegation during his second day of testimony in a landmark trial over claims brought by a coalition of states that could reshape Facebook and Instagram, some of the most popular apps on the planet. California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey accuse Meta of designing the platforms to hook young users, fueling anxiety, depression and even suicide, and misleading consumers about their safety. Those states and 25 others also accuse Meta of violating federal law by improperly collecting and using personal data of children under 13 while they used its platforms. Experts have said the trial is the biggest legal test yet of social media's effects on young users. It began in the Oakland, California, federal court on Tuesday and is expected to last six weeks. Jurors are expected to issue an advisory verdict, and U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will decide whether Meta is liable and, if so, determine any civil penalties and changes to Facebook and Instagram. Read More: Lethal bacteria found in water systems near Mark Zuckerberg’s $800m Meta data centre Read More: Wetherspoons bans Meta Glasses in pubs amid privacy concerns

Jurors watch Elena Davis, a social impact user experience researcher at Meta, in recorded testimony. Picture: Reuters

Bejar, the states' first witness, said Zuckerberg was closely involved in much decision-making, and the Menlo Park, California-based company's top-down culture ensured that product design changes would occur only if he ordered them. "If Mark makes something a priority, mountains move in months," Bejar said. He disputed Zuckerberg's October 2021 comments following allegations by whistleblower Frances Haugen that Meta knew its ⁠products were unsafe ​for children and knew how to make them safe, but did nothing in order to pursue higher profits. Zuckerberg said at the time that Meta constantly used research to improve its products. In response, Bejar said he emailed Zuckerberg to flag his safety concerns. "It's so false, every part of it," Bejar said. "You just cannot trust Mark Zuckerberg with kids."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: Alamy