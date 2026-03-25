A jury in New Mexico found the tech giant misled users over the safety of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and failed to do enough to protect children.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Meta has been ordered to pay $375 million in civil penalties after a jury in New Mexico found it knowingly harmed children’s mental health.

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The company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, was accused of misleading users about how safe its platforms were and enabling child sexual exploitation. Meta denied breaching New Mexico’s consumer protection law and has said it will appeal. The verdict came after a seven-week trial and is likely to be closely watched as similar cases play out across the US. Read More: 'Sadistic' online communities encouraging self-harm and targeting 'young girls', as police identify 21 British victims Read More: Under-13s to require parental consent for WhatsApp as Meta tightens rules for children

Civil litigator David Ackerman embraces New Mexico state attorney Linda Singer following the landmark verdict. Picture: Alamy

Announcing the outcome, New Mexico attorney general Raúl Torrez said: “The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety.” He added: “Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees and lied to the public about what they knew. Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough.” The case relied in part on an undercover investigation in which state agents created social media accounts posing as children to document sexual approaches from adults, and Meta’s response.

Linda Singer, an attorney representing the state, and Donald Migliori, attorney with the law firm MotleyRice celebrate. Picture: Alamy