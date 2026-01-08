Price pretended to find the Leasingham horse brooch in 2019, which led to a change in the historic understanding of Roman brooches in Britain and was classed a significant find.

Price pretended to find the Leasingham horse brooch in the Lincolnshire village of Leasingham in 2019. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Ella Bennett

A man who claimed to have found a hugely significant Roman brooch while metal detecting has been sentenced after admitting he had actually bought the item on eBay.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jason Price, 54, was paid £5,000 to display the fake artefact at a local museum, even though he had secretly ordered it through the online marketplace, Lincolnshire Police said. The force said over several years Price submitted a number of artefacts to Lincolnshire County Council under the Portable Antiquities Scheme, including Roman coins which were found to not be genuine. Artefacts previously submitted by Price were also tested for their authenticity and concerns were raised to the police. The force said Price pretended to find the Leasingham horse brooch in the Lincolnshire village of Leasingham in 2019, which led to a change in the historic understanding of Roman brooches in Britain and was classed a significant find. Read more: Disgraced referee David Coote avoids jail after making sexual video of boy, 15 Read more: Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe accused of using ‘fake prescriptions to buy sleep medication’

He was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The brooch, which was described as a “once in a lifetime find”, had generated national interest when Price claimed to have found it. In October 2020, Price also claimed to have found a Roman knee brooch in Long Bennington, Lincolnshire, which was recorded as a treasure, police said. He also claimed to have found two Roman hoards including a Bronze Age axe and figurines, but many of the items had been purchased online. Police said Price buried the items he claimed were a Roman hoard in the hopes there would be a full archaeological dig at the Long Bennington site.