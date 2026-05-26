Metallica have urged their fans in Britain to give blood as they approach the start of the UK leg of their world tour.

UK blood services said the need for blood is constant as it has a shelf life of only 35 days.

The Welsh Blood Service, England’s NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service are working with the American band to encourage existing donors to return and new donors to come forward.

In a first-ever collaboration between UK blood services and a global band, the metal veterans have called on their followers to donate blood and plasma around their upcoming tour dates.

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Donors play an important role in aiding the treatment of trauma victims, cancer patients, new mothers, and those living with long-term conditions such as sickle cell disease, UK blood services said.

“Wherever we go on tour, we want to give something meaningful back to the communities that welcome us,” said a spokesperson for the heavy metal band.

“We’ve seen in the United States and Australia how working with blood services can help raise awareness of blood donation and support patients, and we’re excited to bring that same approach to the UK.”

The band are playing at Glasgow’s Hampden Park and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in late June, before two dates at the London Stadium in early July.

“As we close out the European leg of the M72 World Tour in the UK, we’re asking fans to step up and be part of something bigger than the show,” the band’s spokesperson added.

“Looking out for one another and supporting those who rely on donated blood every day is a simple act that can make a powerful difference.”

Alan Prosser, a spokesman for the Welsh Blood Service, said: “This is a truly unique moment for blood donation across the UK. Partnering with a band of Metallica’s global reach allows us to connect with new audiences and shine a spotlight on the ongoing need for blood.

“Just as metal music runs strongly through Metallica fans’ veins so does the blood which gives the power to save up to three lives with every donation.

“Donation is always voluntary and unpaid in the UK, so every person who chooses to give makes a real difference to patients and families in need. We’re proud to be part of a collaboration that brings people together to save lives.”

Gerry Gogarty, director of blood supply for NHSBT said every donation can save up to three lives.

He added: “Metallica are experts at raising the volume – and by calling on their millions of fans around the world to become regular blood donors, they are helping to boost life-saving blood stocks too.”