Britain is sitting on a growing supply of critical metals vital to its needs and is throwing them away.

Every year, millions of tonnes of electronic waste are generated across the UK. Inside it are copper, gold, and other materials essential to modern life, from smartphones and data centres to electric vehicles and energy systems. Yet most of it leaves the country unprocessed, exported into global and often vulnerable supply chains that we do not control, especially during a period of global uncertainty.

At the same time, we import those very same metals back at a premium.

This is not just staggeringly inefficient. It is strategically short-sighted.

The UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy recognises that access to these materials will define economic competitiveness in the coming decades. It sets an aim for the UK to produce 10% of its needs through domestic primary production and 20% through recycling by 2035.

Advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and the energy transition are all industries that depend on a reliable supply of critical metals. But there is a gap between recognising the problem and building the capability to solve it.

Today, the UK has no meaningful midstream metals recovery capability, meaning we can collect scrap but not process those materials into high-purity metals.

That leaves us exposed and isolated.

Global supply chains for critical materials are increasingly concentrated and politically sensitive. Processing capacity is dominated by a small number of countries. Prices are volatile. Access is uncertain. In that context, continuing to export valuable material while relying on imports is not just an economic decision; it is a strategic vulnerability.

What makes this more striking is that abundant metal-rich resources, in the form of electronic waste, already exist onshore and above ground.

Electronic waste is often framed as an environmental issue. In reality, it is an infrastructure issue hiding in plain sight. These materials have already been mined, refined, and embedded in products. Recovering metals from waste can be faster and cheaper than mining new metal, but that is not always the case with the incumbent infrastructure.

The existing global system for metals processing is built around large, centralised smelters. These facilities require significant capital investment, take years to develop, and depend on long, complex supply chains. That model worked in a more stable, globalised economy. It is less suited to a world defined by rapid technological change, geopolitical tension, and the need for supply chain resilience.

For the UK, simply relying on this external system is no longer enough.

If we are serious about securing critical materials, we need to build domestic processing capability that reflects how modern supply chains operate. That means infrastructure that can be deployed faster, closer to where materials are generated, and without the scale of capital required by traditional models.

This is not about replacing existing systems. It is about capturing growth in a new way, and in the UK’s case, establishing in-country metals recovery capability to reduce exposure to external shocks and build a more resilient industrial base.

There is a clear economic case. Processing materials in-country shortens supply chains and adds value within the UK, creating economic growth. It creates opportunities for wider industries and supports the sectors we are prioritising in our Industrial Growth Strategy

There is also a clear geopolitical strategy case. Countries that control processing capacity have greater influence over supply chains. We saw China flex its muscles last year, which acted as a wake-up call for the West. Those that do not establish in-country supply chains will lose leverage and become price takers.

The UK has the advantage of world-leading research, a breadth of engineering talent, and a clear policy direction. What it has not yet done is translate that into deployed infrastructure at scale.

That is the step that matters.

Critical metals are no longer an abstract policy concern, but what they don’t garner is the same level of policy interest as AI or quantum computing, despite being fundamental for their existence.

The Chancellor just this week has pledged to invest in AI and quantum computing to prevent UK tech from drifting abroad, and critical minerals too deserve the investment and attention.

Without the ability to recover and process them domestically, we are effectively outsourcing a critical part of our industrial future and sovereign capability. We’ve made this mistake in the past as a country, and we have an opportunity to not make it again.

Britain does not lack resources. It lacks the systems to capture them.

Fixing that is not about recycling more. It is about funding, building, and operating the infrastructure required to turn what we already have into a reliable, sovereign supply of the materials we increasingly depend on.

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Fred White is the Co-founder & CCO of DEScycle.

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