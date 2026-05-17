A total of 43 arrests were made, 20 were linked to the Unite the Kingdom protest, while 12 were affiliated with the Nakba protest

Metropolitan Police officers and marshals, hold back crowds during the Unite The Kingdom march and rally in London. Picture: James Willoughby/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Metropolitan Police is investigating alleged hate crimes at both major protests in London as officers are still searching for seven suspects from the pro-Palestine Nakba Day rally.

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About 60,000 people are estimated to have joined Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march on Saturday, and between 15,000 and 20,000 attended the Nakba Day rally, the Met said. A total of 43 arrests were made, 20 were linked to the Unite the Kingdom protest, while 12 were affiliated with the Nakba protest, the force added. The remaining 11 arrests were not linked to either group, or their affiliation has not been confirmed, the Met said. About 4,000 police officers were on duty on Saturday. Four officers were assaulted on Saturday and six were subjected to hate crime offences, the force said in a post on X on Saturday evening. Read more: Officers at Windsor Castle investigated over allegations of sleeping on duty Read more: Trump warns of 'calm before the storm' in AI-generated social media post

People gather during the Nakba 78 and national demonstration against the far right in London United Kingdom on May 16 2026. Picture: Emil Lombardo / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

There were arrests for 11 hate crime-related offences. Of those arrested, two were allegedly affiliated with the Nakba Day rally and nine with Unite the Kingdom, police said. They included offences motivated by race, religion, sexuality and disability. A further seven hate crime offences remain under investigation with outstanding suspects. All are from the Nakba Day protest. Three arrests were as a result of the use of live facial recognition, the Met added. All three were people wanted for failing to appear at court. None were affiliated with the protests taking place the same day. Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted a video on X from the protest in which he said: “Keir Starmer, the country’s awake, your days are numbered.” In another, he claimed there were millions at the march. When he spoke on stage, Mr Robinson urged the crowds to get involved in local politics.

Protesters gather in Parliament Square around the Churchill statue to listen to speakers during the rally on May 16, 2026. Picture: Martin Pope/Getty Images

Other speakers included former Apprentice candidate Katie Hopkins, television personality Ant Middleton, former actor Laurence Fox and former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen. Siobhan Whyte, the mother of Rhiannon Whyte, who was murdered by a Sudanese asylum seeker, told the Unite the Kingdom protest that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “failed my daughter”. Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski, who claimed to have been banned by Sir Keir from entering the UK before the rally, appeared on stage via videolink. Organisers of the pro-Palestine rally estimated at least a quarter of a million people attended. Labour MP Apsana Begum told protesters at the rally that the movement would not be divided by the “far right”. MP Diane Abbott said they faced a “common enemy” in the “far right”. She added: “They are viciously right-wing, viciously racist, they are anti-black, anti-Muslim, and viciously antisemitic. “We have to come together… to fight the racists, to fight the fascists, to fight the antisemites.”

Protesters under the 'Unite the Kingdom' message, a far-right group organised by Stephen Yaxley Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson pictured) march through Westminster, on 16th May 2026. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images