James Deller used his police-issued work phone to photograph images of a sexual nature that had been sent to his personal device

The Chief Officer of the Met's Special Constabulary has been dismissed after using his work phone to capture images of a sexual nature. Picture: Justin Kase zsixz/Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Metropolitan Police's most senior special constable has been sacked after his work phone was found by AI to have sexualised images of women on it.

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James Deller used the device to photograph images of a sexual nature that had been sent to his personal mobile on an earlier occasion. The images showed intimate images of a woman and were originally sent to him using WhatsApp’s 'view once' feature. SCO Deller, who was head of 1,200 specials, then sent both photographs from his work phone to his personal one before going on to delete them. Read more: Family pay tribute to 'much loved' pregnant woman killed in van fire as man appears in court charged with murder Read more: Two Latvian nationals bailed after arrest at Cambridgeshire RAF base

He was among a number of officers subject to the force's Project Galatasaray, which used AI systems, including the Palantir software, to tackle corruption and misconduct. Lawful business monitoring (LBM) and Palantir helped identify the images on SCO Deller's phone, as well as other key evidence. He was suspended in May, and an accelerated misconduct hearing held on Friday found he had captured the images. Met Commander Pete Stevens said: "The vast majority of Met officers and staff serve London with dedication and integrity, and they rightly expect robust action against the small minority who abuse their position and undermine public trust.

In Deller’s case, lawful business monitoring (LBM) and Palantir’s Foundry system helped identify the images and other key evidence. Picture: Tartezy/Alamy