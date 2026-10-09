Met's most senior special constable sacked after AI tool found sexual content on work phone
James Deller used his police-issued work phone to photograph images of a sexual nature that had been sent to his personal device
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The Metropolitan Police's most senior special constable has been sacked after his work phone was found by AI to have sexualised images of women on it.
Listen to this article
James Deller used the device to photograph images of a sexual nature that had been sent to his personal mobile on an earlier occasion.
The images showed intimate images of a woman and were originally sent to him using WhatsApp’s 'view once' feature.
SCO Deller, who was head of 1,200 specials, then sent both photographs from his work phone to his personal one before going on to delete them.
Read more: Family pay tribute to 'much loved' pregnant woman killed in van fire as man appears in court charged with murder
Read more: Two Latvian nationals bailed after arrest at Cambridgeshire RAF base
He was among a number of officers subject to the force's Project Galatasaray, which used AI systems, including the Palantir software, to tackle corruption and misconduct.
Lawful business monitoring (LBM) and Palantir helped identify the images on SCO Deller's phone, as well as other key evidence.
He was suspended in May, and an accelerated misconduct hearing held on Friday found he had captured the images.
Met Commander Pete Stevens said: "The vast majority of Met officers and staff serve London with dedication and integrity, and they rightly expect robust action against the small minority who abuse their position and undermine public trust.
"That is particularly true of those who serve in the Special Constabulary. They are volunteers who selflessly give up their time to keep London safe.
"They deserve to be led by people who demonstrate the highest standards in all parts of their lives.
"SCO Deller failed to meet that bar. He let himself down but more importantly, he let the Special Constabulary down. His actions were an abuse of the trust put in him and it is right that he is no longer able to serve in policing."
SCO Deller will now be barred from serving and will not be eligible to serve in policing again, but won't face criminal action.
The Met says it is reviewing the future leadership and structure of the Special Constabulary as part of ongoing work to improve professional standards.