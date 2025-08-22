Met's 'youngest detective inspector' accused of destroying evidence
Britain's "youngest detective inspector" wiped away tears in the dock as he appeared in court accused of destroying Metropolitan Police evidence.
Detective Inspector Taylor Flanagan-Clark, 32, is alleged to have remotely wiped a mobile phone, connected to a separate criminal case, that had been seized by colleagues.
Flanagan-Clark, attached to the Met's North West local investigations team, appeared upset as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He is charged with a single count of perverting the course of justice.
Prosecutor Rhianne Neil alleged that DI Flanagan-Clark, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, remotely wiped a mobile phone that had been seized by police for examination and in doing so "destroyed evidence".
Sam Haldane, defending, told the court that his client claims he did not wipe the device.
The barrister described Flanagan-Clark, a father of two, as a "distinguished officer" of "previous unblemished record and as I understand it the youngest detective inspector within the country".
He added that the defendant has worked in policing across Westminster, Kensington, Hammersmith and Fulham, Barnet, Harrow and Hackney.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: "These are very serious allegations which will undoubtedly concern the community we serve and our staff, but I want to reassure them my team has been working closely with the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) and the Anti-Corruption Command from the start of these matters."
"For now, it's important we let proceedings continue and do not jeopardise the ongoing investigation."
DI Flanagan-Clark has been suspended. He is remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on September 19.