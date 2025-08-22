Britain's "youngest detective inspector" wiped away tears in the dock as he appeared in court accused of destroying Metropolitan Police evidence.

Detective Inspector Taylor Flanagan-Clark, 32, is alleged to have remotely wiped a mobile phone, connected to a separate criminal case, that had been seized by colleagues.

Flanagan-Clark, attached to the Met's North West local investigations team, appeared upset as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He is charged with a single count of perverting the course of justice.

Prosecutor Rhianne Neil alleged that DI Flanagan-Clark, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, remotely wiped a mobile phone that had been seized by police for examination and in doing so "destroyed evidence".

Sam Haldane, defending, told the court that his client claims he did not wipe the device.

