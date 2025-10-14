Spanish-speaking volunteers in Ukraine’s foreign battalions have deliberately targeted Ukrainian drone-flying schools

Meixcan cartels are allgedly using drones to fight rival gangs using skills learned in Ukraine. Picture: X/War Noir

By Jacob Paul

Mexican drug kingpings are sending cartel members to the Ukrainian frontline to learn drone flying skills from elite pilots in a bid to expand their trafficking empires, an investigation has revealed.

Intelligence officials in Mexico have warned Ukrainian counterparts that cartel foot soldiers are infiltrating Ukraine’s International Legion - but not to take out Russian soldiers. Instead, the drug gang members have reportedly been picking up drone flying skills, mastering how to control them to help with their own arms race back on home soil. A memo from Mexico’s National Intelligence Center revealed that Spanish-speaking volunteers in Ukraine’s foreign battalions have deliberately targeted Ukraine’s so-called Kill House Academy, a drone flying school hidden in a derelict factory in western Ukraine. One soldier who noticeably excelled in training was dubbed Aguila 7 (Eagle 7). He was enlisted with Ukraine’s International Legion but was later revealed to have come from the Los Zetas drug cartel in Mexico, according to French outlet Intelligence Online’s investigation. Read more: Flying backwards at 40 knots, Royal Marine sniper takes out drug smugglers’ boat with one shot Read more: US enters into 'non-international armed conflict' with cartels

#Mexico 🇲🇽: A new video posted "MF" Cartel members operating Explosive-laden drone in #Zacatecas.



Cartel members displays a DJI Drone which is armed with an air-dropped Improvised (locally-made) Grenade —which will likely be used against #CJNG members. pic.twitter.com/9pxnm045ct — War Noir (@war_noir) January 23, 2025

The soldier was also previously a member of Mexico’s special forces - now a common theme amid a growing militarisation among the cartels as they recruit more ex-policemen and former soldiers, One drone - the fly first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones - give pilots a bird’s-eye view of the target as they close in with an explosive payload, The weapon has been hailed as a game-changer for Ukrainian troops, but they are reportedly being used in Mexico’s drug wars too. Gangs including the Sinaloa cartel and the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación have been using them in west-central Mexico, according to the Atlantic Council. Footage shared online appears to show Mexican gangs flying drones and using them to launch explosives. Meanwhile, some cartel “narco-tanks” have been adapted with protective cages to fend off drone strikes—mirroring a tactic used by both Russian and Ukrainian forces, it adds. “Ukraine has become a platform for the global dissemination of FPV tactics,” a security official in Kyiv told Intelligence Online. The exact number of Mexican henchmen who have travelled to Ukraine for drone “training” is unknown.

A pilot flies an FPV drone as infantry recruits of the 28th Seperate Mechanized Brigade undergo a basic training course. Picture: Getty