Mexican security forces have killed the cartel boss known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world.

The 59-year-old drug lord was killed in the western state of Jalisco during a military operation, according to local newspapers.

Mexico's defence ministry said that El Mencho died from injuries after the military operation during an air transfer.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was leader of Mexico's most powerful criminal organisation, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, (CJNG) known for its military-style arsenal, and displays of violence.

