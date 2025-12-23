The plane was transporting a young medical patient and seven other people

In this image provided by Sky Decker Jr., authorities and volunteers respond to a Mexican Navy plane crash near Galveston. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A small Mexican Navy plane transporting a young medical patient and seven others crashed near Galveston, Texas, killing at least five people and setting off a search in waters along the Texas coast, officials said.

Four of the people on board were Navy officers and four were civilians, including a child, Mexico's Navy said in a statement. Two of the passengers were from a non-profit that provides aid to Mexican children with severe burns, including transports to a Galveston hospital. US Coast Guard Petty Officer Luke Baker said at least five aboard had died but did not identify which passengers. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Emergency personnel rush a victim of a small plane crash to an awaiting ambulance. Picture: Alamy

Mexico's Marines said in a statement that it is sending "its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident". The crash took place Monday afternoon in Galveston Bay, near the base of the causeway that connects Galveston Island to the mainland. Emergency responders and search teams rushed to the scene near the popular beach destination along the Texas coast that is about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) southeast of Houston. Sky Decker, a professional yacht captain who lives about a mile from the crash site, said he jumped in his boat to see if he could help.

