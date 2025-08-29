Watch the moment a brawl erupted in the Mexican Senate between two of the chamber's most senior politicians.

On Wednesday, Senator Alejandro Moreno, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, grabbed the president of the Senate, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, as he demanded to be allowed to speak.

After some pushing and shoving, Moreno threw punches and a photographer who stepped in to intervene between the leaders was injured.

The altercation followed a heated debate during which the Opposition was accused of calling for US military intervention.