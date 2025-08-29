WATCH: Brawl erupts in Mexican Senate over US intervention against drug cartels
Watch the moment a brawl erupted in the Mexican Senate between two of the chamber's most senior politicians.
Listen to this article
On Wednesday, Senator Alejandro Moreno, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, grabbed the president of the Senate, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, as he demanded to be allowed to speak.
After some pushing and shoving, Moreno threw punches and a photographer who stepped in to intervene between the leaders was injured.
The altercation followed a heated debate during which the Opposition was accused of calling for US military intervention.
It was not until after the national anthem had been sung that Senator Moreno, angry at not having been allowed to speak during the debate, physically clashed with Fernández Noroña.
The Senate leader said he would call an emergency session to propose expelling Mr Moreno and three other opposition lawmakers who joined in the ruckus.
Read more: Pictured: Boy, 8, and girl, 10, killed in Minneapolis school shooting as 'shattered' families pay tribute
Read more: Israeli military declares Gaza City 'a dangerous combat zone'
Los legisladores integrantes de la Comisión Permanente entonaban el Himno Nacional de la última sesión, cuando con el senador y presidente nacional del PRI, Alejandro Moreno, subió a la Mesa Directiva y la emprendió contra el presidente de la Permanente, Gerardo Fernández Noroña.… pic.twitter.com/EfpPdXlylU— Senado de México (@senadomexicano) August 27, 2025
The Mexican Senate posted videos of the event. A translation of their social media post reads: "The legislators who are members of the Permanent Commission were singing the National Anthem during the last session when, along with the senator and national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, they approached the Presiding Board and confronted the president of the Permanent Commission, Gerardo Fernández Noroña.
"Here are the images of the events."