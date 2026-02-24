Violence has gripped the nation after authorities killed cartel boss 'El Mencho' on Sunday

A huge wave of cartel-fuelled violence is sweeping Mexico. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho’ was killed by Mexican military forces after being tracked through his romantic partner, it's been revealed.

Mexican authorities confirmed on Sunday they had killed 59-year-old cartel boss 'El Mencho' - one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world. 'El Mencho' - real name Rubén Oseguera Cervantes - was killed in a military operation over the weekend, with shocking footage showing the dramatic scale of the violence sweeping the country in the wake of his death. It comes as Mexico's defence secretary revealed details of the operation, with additional intelligence supplied by Washington, following Trump's push to curb the trafficking of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. The operation saw the drug kingpin's romantic partner tracked to his safe house close to a remote mountain town. El Mencho's bodyguards opened fire on Mexican military forces after they closed in on the remote cabin in a wooded area near the town of Tapalpa, located around 80 miles south-west of Guadalajara.

Chaos erupts at Guadalajara International Airport in Jalisco, Mexico, as the CJNG Cartel launches attacks outside and potentially inside the airport, as retaliation for today’s successful elimination of CJNG leader El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/fspjMASWV1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

The exchange of gunfire saw a helicopter forced into an emergency landing. However, in scenes that failed to echo those seen during the failed 2015 attempt to capture the drug kingpin, El Mencho was seen to flee into the nearby woodland. The 2015 military attempt saw the helicopter targetted by bodyguards armed with a rocket-propelled grenade. After being wounded, the cartel boss died while being transferred for medical facility in Mexico City. The killing of 'El Mencho' - who was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel - took place following a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.

This wanted poster released on Dec. 4, 2024 on the U.S. State Department website shows leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes. Picture: Alamy

In the wake of his death, violent clashes have erupted in Mexico - particularly in Jalisco - with the Foreign Office warning Brits not to travel there amid a number of "serious security incidents". At least 20 states have been affected, and 25 National Guardsmen have been killed in clashes with cartels so far, authorities say. One astonishing video shows people running for their lives as armed men reportedly opened fire in Guadalajara International Airport.

Vehicles drive past a charred bus the day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho,". Picture: Alamy

Mexiko Stadt, Mexico. 22nd Feb, 2026. Members of the special units of the National Guard and the Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana stand guard in front of the Fiscalia General de la Republica. Picture: Alamy

In one image, a National Guard member is seen firing his gun as he exchanges shots with a drugs gang in the open street. Smoke was also seen rising from buildings by the waterfront in Puerto Vallarta, a resort town on the Pacific Coast in Jalisco state.

🔴#URGENTE | La muerte de “El Mencho” desató el infierno:

El CJNG salió a quemar todo.

Hospitales, aeropuertos, calles bloqueadas, autos en llamas…

México en caos total 😱🔥#ElMencho #CJNG #MexicoEnCaos pic.twitter.com/0DNqBhUcVX — Canal Revolución (@CanalRevolCN) February 23, 2026

Brits holidaying in Mexico have been warned to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel amid a wave of violent attacks following the death of 'El Mencho'. In updated travel advice issued on Monday, the Foreign Office warned: "Serious security incidents have been reported on 22 February across the state of Jalisco, including in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, following a federal law-enforcement operation against organised crime in the municipality of Tapalpa.

Images show vehicles on fire as chaos erupts. Picture: Reuters

Smoke seen rising over Puerto Vallarta. Picture: Shutterstock

"Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have issued a public advisory to stay indoors. Routes to airports may be blocked. "You should exercise extreme caution, follow local authorities’ advice, including orders to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas." Simon Coulson, a 53-year-old British expat living in Puerto Vallarta, told LBC he's been sheltering indoors following orders from the authorities. He described scenes in the "crippled" town as frightening as he shared details about cartel members burning down convenience stores, pharmacies and banks. Mr Coulson said around about 40 to 50 vehicles were set on fire in a Costco firepark as locals feared the entire store was alight. He added that looting started to break out amid the chaos. "We don't know if there's going to be any other action from the cartel. It's just kind of in a limbo right now. It's like, well, do you get back to normal or do you still have to be cautious and staying indoors -nobody really knows what's going on," Mr Coulson told LBC. He added: "It is frightening... that the whole city can just be shut down like that by a criminal group. It gives you an idea of who's really in charge. We're just waiting for more news. Hopefully tomorrow things will start to get back to normal." Mexico's defence ministry said that El Mencho died from injuries after the military operation during an air transfer.

A National Guard member exchanging fire with cartel members. Picture: Telegram

Guadalajara has been rocked by the violence. Picture: X

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was leader of Mexico's most powerful criminal organisation, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, (CJNG) known for its military-style arsenal, and displays of violence. The US had offered a $15m (£11m) reward for the capture of the drug boss, who stood accused of smuggling cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in huge quantities across its southern border. Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast and Guadalajara, which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup, have also experienced severe disruptions, according to The Independent.

Mexican cartel leader El Mencho was killed in a military operation over the weekend. Picture: Getty

National Guards patrol the area outside of the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico. Picture: Alamy

Similar warnings were echoed by the United States Embassy in Mexico, which urged Americans to "shelter in place." Britons were also advised to monitor local media and follow guidance from authorities. The advice added: "If you do decide to travel, we recommend intercity road travel during daylight hours." "Security incidents have also been reported in other parts of Mexico. As the situation develops, wherever you are in Mexico, you should stay alert and follow local security advice.' Puerto Vallarta International Airport announced it had cancelled "all international operations and most of the domestic flights" on Sunday local time.