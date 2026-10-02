Comando may be tiny, but Mexico's National Guard is giving him a very big role.

Outfitted with miniature goggles, a fitted tactical vest, a helmet and even a petite head-mounted camera, the 7-kilogram Chihuahua has become the most unusual — and smallest — canine member of the force.

Officers said the 13-month-old pup is being trained not just as a crowd-pleasing mascot but for search-and-rescue work as well.

Diminutive Comando, who stands 21 centimeters (8 inches) tall, looks nothing like the powerful dogs usually associated with military or police units.

During a training session in Mexico City last week, the little dog scampered up stairs and over obstacles while a much larger, fully trained canine named Roko looked on.

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