With security creating a 'ring of steel' around the team hotel in Mexico City, fans employed bands, fireworks and car horns to disrupt players' sleep ahead of Sunday's match

Mexico fans stage all-night party outside England hotel in attempt to disrupt team ahead of World Cup clash. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Mexico fans are doing all they can to secure a World Cup win against England, with locals taking to the streets outside the Three Lions' hotel overnight to set off fireworks, play instruments and blare car horns.

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The underhand tactics, designed to disrupt players' sleep and pre-match preparation ahead of Sunday night's (Monday morning GMT) last-16 clash, come after England's hotel, the JW Marriott in Santa Fe, was leaked. The Three Lions had worked hard to keep their location under wraps, with Tuchel rumoured to have delayed England's journey to Mexico from their training camp over spying fears. On Saturday night, Mexico fans took to the streets to stage an all-night party outside the city-centre hotel, with a full band - consisting of multiple drummers, trumpet and horn players - assembling in a bid to create as much noise as possible. The band of fans, draped in flags, was joined by a gathering of locals and football fans armed with fireworks. Read more: England face a World Cup washout with 80 per cent chance of thunderstorms during Mexico clash Read more: Serena and Venus Williams pull out of women’s doubles at Wimbledon

The moment Mexican fans shot fireworks outside the England hotel, the night before the game…. pic.twitter.com/pz9aAApR9c — george (@StokeyyG2) July 5, 2026

Footage uploaded online shows locals spreading themselves along a bridge adjacent to the team hotel, with a wall of fireworks shooting into the night sky. Other locals can be seen chanting, with car horns heard blaring in the background. It comes as one local reported "the entire front part of the hotel is cordoned off by the police and there's no access', as he highlighted the group's location was as close as supporters could get. Armed police were seen to surround the hotel, forcing roudy supporters onto the nearby bridge. Officers worked with the hotel's security team, with journalists and Mexico Police outnumbering Mexico supporters by the early hours.

Los mexicanos sí llevaron serenata y pirotecnia al hotel de Inglaterra JAJAJAJAJA no mames ese misil de fuegos artificiales no lo tiene ningún ejército pic.twitter.com/z3S717QYTo — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) July 5, 2026

It comes amid days of uncertainty surrounding the weather and kick-off time of tonight's game, as thunderstorms are set to sweep over Mexcio City around the time of England's 6pm (1am GMT) kick-off on July 5. Match timing were thrown into jeopardy on Sunday amid suggestions thunderstorms could disrupt play, with Fifa reportedly discussing bringing the game forward - a plan that was ultimately dismissed, despite no confirmation of change plans from football's governing body. It comes as England received a wave of boos as they arrived in Mexico earlier this week, with the team's location leaking ahead of their arrival - a detail the England camp were hoping to keep under wraps.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - England Press Conference - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 4, 2026 England manager Thomas Tuchel during press conference REUTERS/Henry Romero. Picture: Reuters

The nation pledged to up security following four deaths tied to celebrations surrounding Mexico's round of 32 victory in the World Cup on Tuesday. Government officials have moved to reduce crowds at the city's watch parties and double security in advance of Sunday's round of 16 match against England.