Brits headed to Mexico warned of 'explosive diarrhoea parasite' striking hotels in Riviera Maya and Cancun
There is a major outbreak of the parasite in the US, where more than 18,000 people have been infected
Brits headed to Mexico's most popular hotels have warned against an outbreak 'explosive Diarrhoea-causing parasite' outbreak as UK cases surge.
Listen to this article
There has been a sharp rise in cases of cyclospora, a parasite affecting the stomach and intestine not found in the UK.
Health chiefs said they had noticed a surge in cases among holidaymakers returning from hotels in the popular tourist destinations of Riviera Maya and Cancun.
Brits visiting Mexico have been advised to drink bottled water and avoid certain foods such as fresh uncooked berries and herbs, unpeeled fruit and salad to avoid picking up the infection.
The infection, which is not found in the UK, causes diarrhoea, along with cramping, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite and a fever. Most cases are mild but some serious infections can require antibiotics.
Read more: School attendance falls after England's World Cup triumph over Mexico
Read more: More than 1,700 Brits join Cape Verde legal action against Tui
There have been 67 cases in people returning to the UK between April and July, health officials said.
This is compared with an annual average of 93 cases recorded between 2022 and 2025.
Dr Philip Veal, consultant in travel health at the UKHSA, said: “We have recently detected a rise in cyclospora infections among travellers returning from Mexico.
“These infections are caused by a parasite and can affect the stomach and intestines.
“Travellers to Mexico and other areas where the infection is more common can reduce their risk by following good food and water hygiene measures, including drinking bottled water and eating thoroughly cooked food, even when staying in high-end all-inclusive resorts.
“We also advise avoiding certain foods such as fresh uncooked berries and herbs, unpeeled fruit and salad items.”
According to the NHS, cyclospora is not found in the UK, but there is a risk of picking it up while travelling to places it is common, such as Central and South America, south and south-east Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
There is a major outbreak of the infection in the US, which has spread to 45 states.
More than 18,000 people may have been infected, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, with Michigan hit hardest.
Dr Veal added: “If you develop symptoms after returning from travel, such as watery diarrhoea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, bloating, increased wind, nausea, fatigue or other flu-like symptoms, please seek medical attention and inform your healthcare professional of your travel history."
The UKHSA is liaising with the Abta travel agents’ association and Mexican public health authorities as part of its investigation.