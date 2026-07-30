There is a major outbreak of the parasite in the US, where more than 18,000 people have been infected

Aerial view of the turquoise Caribbean Sea waters and sandy beach in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Brits headed to Mexico's most popular hotels have warned against an outbreak 'explosive Diarrhoea-causing parasite' outbreak as UK cases surge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There has been a sharp rise in cases of cyclospora, a parasite affecting the stomach and intestine not found in the UK. Health chiefs said they had noticed a surge in cases among holidaymakers returning from hotels in the popular tourist destinations of Riviera Maya and Cancun. Brits visiting Mexico have been advised to drink bottled water and avoid certain foods such as fresh uncooked berries and herbs, unpeeled fruit and salad to avoid picking up the infection. The infection, which is not found in the UK, causes diarrhoea, along with cramping, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite and a fever. Most cases are mild but some serious infections can require antibiotics. Read more: School attendance falls after England's World Cup triumph over Mexico Read more: More than 1,700 Brits join Cape Verde legal action against Tui

Unwashed salad is a potential source of the parasite . Picture: Alamy

There have been 67 cases in people returning to the UK between April and July, health officials said. This is compared with an annual average of 93 cases recorded between 2022 and 2025. Dr Philip Veal, consultant in travel health at the UKHSA, said: “We have recently detected a rise in cyclospora infections among travellers returning from Mexico. “These infections are caused by a parasite and can affect the stomach and intestines. “Travellers to Mexico and other areas where the infection is more common can reduce their risk by following good food and water hygiene measures, including drinking bottled water and eating thoroughly cooked food, even when staying in high-end all-inclusive resorts.

There have been 67 cases in people returning to the UK between April and July, health officials said. Picture: Alamy