Claudia Sheinbaum was meeting supporters in Mexico City when a man harassed her. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The president of Mexico has pressed charges against a man who groped and tried to kiss her as she greeted crowds.

Claudia Sheinbaum was meeting supporters in Mexico City on Tuesday when a member of the public approached her from behind. Footage of the shocking incident shows him attempting to kiss her on the neck and place his hands on her body, including onto her chest. Ms Sheinbaum, who continued to smile throughout the assault, was heard saying “Don’t worry” as she turned to face the attacker and push away his hands. A political aide then stepped in to help, but she appeared visibly shaken.

🇲🇽 Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was sexually assaulted on Tuesday, while interacting with passers-by on the streets of Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/8K2u1XMJyl — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 5, 2025

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ms Sheinbaum said she has pressed charges against the man, who was arrested shortly after. “If I do not report the crime, what condition will all Mexican women be left in? "If they do this to the president, what will happen to all the young women in our country?” Ms Sheinbaum told reporters. Read more: Record number of referrals to counter-terror programme Prevent as far-right reports soar Read more: Child killer who murdered two-year-old stepdaughter found dead in cell

Presenté una denuncia por el episodio de acoso que viví ayer en la Ciudad de México. Debe quedar claro que, más allá de ser presidenta, esto es algo que viven muchas mujeres en el país y en el mundo; nadie puede vulnerar nuestro cuerpo y espacio personal.



Revisaremos la… pic.twitter.com/jcs6FweI6q — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 5, 2025