Mexican president kissed and groped by stranger while greeting crowds
The president of Mexico has pressed charges against a man who groped and tried to kiss her as she greeted crowds.
Claudia Sheinbaum was meeting supporters in Mexico City on Tuesday when a member of the public approached her from behind.
Footage of the shocking incident shows him attempting to kiss her on the neck and place his hands on her body, including onto her chest.
Ms Sheinbaum, who continued to smile throughout the assault, was heard saying “Don’t worry” as she turned to face the attacker and push away his hands.
A political aide then stepped in to help, but she appeared visibly shaken.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Ms Sheinbaum said she has pressed charges against the man, who was arrested shortly after.
“If I do not report the crime, what condition will all Mexican women be left in?
"If they do this to the president, what will happen to all the young women in our country?” Ms Sheinbaum told reporters.
Presenté una denuncia por el episodio de acoso que viví ayer en la Ciudad de México. Debe quedar claro que, más allá de ser presidenta, esto es algo que viven muchas mujeres en el país y en el mundo; nadie puede vulnerar nuestro cuerpo y espacio personal.— Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 5, 2025
In a social media post shared to X, Ms Sheinbaum also said: "I filed a complaint for the harassment episode that I experienced yesterday in Mexico City.
"It must be clear that, beyond being president, this is something that many women experience in the country and in the world; no one can violate our body and personal space.
"We will review the legislation so that this crime is punishable in all 32 states."
As footage of the incident in Mexico City on Tuesday spread online, questions were raised about women's safety as well as the apparent absence of security, just days after the assassination of the mayor of Uruapan, Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez.
Ms Sheinbaum, who was elected in Oct 2024, has made the country’s epidemic of violence against women a key issue for her government.