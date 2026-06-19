Mexico will finish top of Group A, ensuring they will play on home soil in the last 32 and last 16 should they progress that far.

Players of Mexico applaud fans after the team's 1-0 victory. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Mexico has become the first country to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup after a 1–0 win over South Korea.

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Luis Romo scored the only goal of a tense encounter in Guadalajara to ensure the co-hosts reached the last 32. Neither side generated many chances in a dour first half, with Mexico registering only three shots as the teams went in goalless. Romo scored in the 50th minute after capitalising on a loose ball spilled by South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu after a collision with defender Lee Gi-hyuk in the penalty area. Romo made the most of the error, slotting the ball into the unguarded net. Read more: World Cup sexism storm as female pundit Emma Hayes does her tactical analysis from a 'kitchen' with blackboard Read more: England's Group L rivals Ghana leave it late to deny Panama a first World Cup point following stoppage-time winner

Luis Romo #7 of Mexico (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goal. Picture: Getty

A brilliant double save from Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel in the 87th minute preserved the lead after he stopped a close-range header from Cho Gue-sung and then denied Yang Hyun-jun on the rebound. Mexico will finish top of Group A – the result ensuring they will play on home soil in the last 32 and last 16 should they progress that far. South Korea will face South Africa in their final group stage match on Wednesday, with a point almost certain to take them through to the knockout phase. Mexico coach Javier Aguirre told fifa.com in a post-match press conference: “It was difficult. We know them very well. They put us under a lot of pressure.

Mexico's midfielder #07 Luis Romo shoots and scores. Picture: Getty