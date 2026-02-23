Mexico rocked by huge wave of violence as cartel henchman unleash chaos after killing of drug boss 'El Mencho'
Chaos descended after authorities killed cartel boss 'El Mencho' on Sunday
Shocking footage and images show the dramatic scale of violence sweeping Mexico after a powerful drug kingpin was shot dead by security forces.
On Sunday evening, Mexican authorities confirmed they had killed cartel boss known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world.
The killing of 'El Mencho' - who was leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel - took place following a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.
In the wake of his death, violent clashes have erupted in Mexico - particularly in Jalisco - with the Foreign Office warning Brits not to travel there amid a number of "serious security incidents".
At least 20 states have been affected and 25 National Guards have been killed in clashes with cartels so far, authorities say.
One astonishing video shows people running for their lives as armed men reportedly opened fire in Guadalajara International Airport.
Another shocking clip shows dozens of vehicles covered in ash and smoke as flames and plumes swallow up the streets.
Chaos erupts at Guadalajara International Airport in Jalisco, Mexico, as the CJNG Cartel launches attacks outside and potentially inside the airport, as retaliation for today's successful elimination of CJNG leader El Mencho.
In one image, a National Guard member is seen firing his gun as he exchanges shots with a drugs gang in the open street.
Smoke was also seen rising from buildings by the waterfront in Puerto Vallarta, a resort town on the Pacific Coast in Jalisco state.
La muerte de "El Mencho" desató el infierno:
El CJNG salió a quemar todo.
Hospitales, aeropuertos, calles bloqueadas, autos en llamas…
México en caos total
Brits holidaying in Mexico have been warned to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel amid a wave of violent attacks following the death of 'El Mencho'.
In updated travel advice issued on Monday, the Foreign Office warned: "Serious security incidents have been reported on 22 February across the state of Jalisco, including in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, following a federal law-enforcement operation against organised crime in the municipality of Tapalpa.
"Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have issued a public advisory to stay indoors. Routes to airports may be blocked.
"You should exercise extreme caution, follow local authorities’ advice, including orders to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas."
Mexico's defence ministry said that El Mencho died from injuries after the military operation during an air transfer.
Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was leader of Mexico's most powerful criminal organisation, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, (CJNG) known for its military-style arsenal, and displays of violence.
The US had offered a $15m (£11m) reward for the capture of the drug boss, who stood accused of smuggling cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in huge quantities across its southern border.
Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast and Guadalajara, which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup, have also experienced severe disruptions, according to The Independent.
Similar warnings were echoed by the United States Embassy in Mexico, which urged Americans to "shelter in place."
Britons were also advised to monitor local media and follow guidance from authorities.
The advice added: "If you do decide to travel, we recommend intercity road travel during daylight hours."
"Security incidents have also been reported in other parts of Mexico. As the situation develops, wherever you are in Mexico, you should stay alert and follow local security advice.'
Puerto Vallarta International Airport announced it had cancelled "all international operations and most of the domestic flights" on Sunday local time.
We advise against all but essential travel to the state of Jalisco.
If you are currently in Jalisco, minimise movements and follow any local shelter‑in‑place instructions.
If you are currently in Jalisco, minimise movements and follow any local shelter‑in‑place instructions.