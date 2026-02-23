Chaos descended after authorities killed cartel boss 'El Mencho' on Sunday

A huge wave of cartel-fuelled violence is sweeping Mexico. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Shocking footage and images show the dramatic scale of violence sweeping Mexico after a powerful drug kingpin was shot dead by security forces.

Chaos erupts at Guadalajara International Airport in Jalisco, Mexico, as the CJNG Cartel launches attacks outside and potentially inside the airport, as retaliation for today’s successful elimination of CJNG leader El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/fspjMASWV1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

In one image, a National Guard member is seen firing his gun as he exchanges shots with a drugs gang in the open street. Smoke was also seen rising from buildings by the waterfront in Puerto Vallarta, a resort town on the Pacific Coast in Jalisco state.

🔴#URGENTE | La muerte de “El Mencho” desató el infierno:

El CJNG salió a quemar todo.

Hospitales, aeropuertos, calles bloqueadas, autos en llamas…

México en caos total 😱🔥#ElMencho #CJNG #MexicoEnCaos pic.twitter.com/0DNqBhUcVX — Canal Revolución (@CanalRevolCN) February 23, 2026

Brits holidaying in Mexico have been warned to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel amid a wave of violent attacks following the death of 'El Mencho'. In updated travel advice issued on Monday, the Foreign Office warned: "Serious security incidents have been reported on 22 February across the state of Jalisco, including in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, following a federal law-enforcement operation against organised crime in the municipality of Tapalpa.

Images show vehicles on fire as chaos erupts. Picture: Reuters

Smoke seen rising over Puerto Vallarta. Picture: Shutterstock

"Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have issued a public advisory to stay indoors. Routes to airports may be blocked. "You should exercise extreme caution, follow local authorities’ advice, including orders to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas." Mexico's defence ministry said that El Mencho died from injuries after the military operation during an air transfer.

A National Guard member exchanging fire with cartel members. Picture: Telegram

Guadalajara has been rocked by the violence. Picture: X

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was leader of Mexico's most powerful criminal organisation, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, (CJNG) known for its military-style arsenal, and displays of violence. The US had offered a $15m (£11m) reward for the capture of the drug boss, who stood accused of smuggling cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in huge quantities across its southern border. Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast and Guadalajara, which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup, have also experienced severe disruptions, according to The Independent.

Mexican cartel leader El Mencho was killed in a military operation over the weekend. Picture: Getty

National Guards patrol the area outside of the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico. Picture: Alamy

Similar warnings were echoed by the United States Embassy in Mexico, which urged Americans to "shelter in place." Britons were also advised to monitor local media and follow guidance from authorities. The advice added: "If you do decide to travel, we recommend intercity road travel during daylight hours." "Security incidents have also been reported in other parts of Mexico. As the situation develops, wherever you are in Mexico, you should stay alert and follow local security advice.' Puerto Vallarta International Airport announced it had cancelled "all international operations and most of the domestic flights" on Sunday local time.