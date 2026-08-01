The King sipped a dram of whisky as he attended the Mey Highland Games in the north of Scotland, where he saw a number of traditional sports.

Wearing his traditional kilt, the King met spectators and competitors enjoying the Caithness event on Saturday.

Charles has held the title of Chieftain at the Mey Highland Games since 2002, when he took it over from his grandmother, the late Queen Mother.

The King watched as athletes participated in the traditional tug o’ war, with a group of firefighters taking part.

Charles shook hands with the group after they won the competition.

Other groups to meet the King included the Wounded Highlanders, a team of injured military veterans who regularly take part in the adaptive competitions in the Mey Highland Games.

Charles also saw the tossing of the caber – which involves entrants carrying a long and heavy tree trunk and throwing it in an attempt to turn it end over end.