King dons kilt and sips a dram of whisky as he attends Mey Highland Games
Charles has held the title of Chieftain at the Mey Highland Games since 2002, when he took it over from his grandmother, the late Queen Mother.
The King sipped a dram of whisky as he attended the Mey Highland Games in the north of Scotland, where he saw a number of traditional sports.
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Wearing his traditional kilt, the King met spectators and competitors enjoying the Caithness event on Saturday.
Charles has held the title of Chieftain at the Mey Highland Games since 2002, when he took it over from his grandmother, the late Queen Mother.
The King watched as athletes participated in the traditional tug o’ war, with a group of firefighters taking part.
Charles shook hands with the group after they won the competition.
Other groups to meet the King included the Wounded Highlanders, a team of injured military veterans who regularly take part in the adaptive competitions in the Mey Highland Games.
Charles also saw the tossing of the caber – which involves entrants carrying a long and heavy tree trunk and throwing it in an attempt to turn it end over end.
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Troupes of Highland dancers and pipe bands also took part in the Highland Games.
The Mey Highland Games takes place each year at the John O’Groats showground, traditionally on the first Saturday of August.
The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother’s 70th birthday.
As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.
The event has grown considerably since it was founded in 1970 and around 2,000 people can turn out for it.
The King’s visit to the Mey Highland Games took place as his son William, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow along with his wife and children.
Kate, the Duchess of Rothesay – along with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George – joined spectators watching netball at the Hydro arena.