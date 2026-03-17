MI5 has apologised and settled a legal claim brought by a woman known as Beth over her treatment by an alleged abusive ex-partner.

The woman took action at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal over a man known as Agent X, who is accused of being a neo-Nazi who attacked her with a machete.

On Tuesday the Director General of the security service Sir Ken McCallum said: “MI5 has resolved ‘Beth’s’ claim before the Investigatory Powers Tribunal without admission of liability.

“We sincerely apologise to Beth for the distress she has suffered because of MI5 mistakes in this litigation."

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