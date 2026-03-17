MI5 apologises and settles claim brought by woman over treatment by ex-partner
The woman took action at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal over a man known as Agent X, who is accused of being a neo-Nazi who attacked her with a machete
MI5 has apologised and settled a legal claim brought by a woman known as Beth over her treatment by an alleged abusive ex-partner.
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The woman took action at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal over a man known as Agent X, who is accused of being a neo-Nazi who attacked her with a machete.
On Tuesday the Director General of the security service Sir Ken McCallum said: “MI5 has resolved ‘Beth’s’ claim before the Investigatory Powers Tribunal without admission of liability.
“We sincerely apologise to Beth for the distress she has suffered because of MI5 mistakes in this litigation."
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“We relied on incorrect evidence and our record keeping fell well short of the standard of professionalism that we expect, and to which Beth was entitled.
“We profoundly regret that our mistakes prolonged the litigation and caused additional suffering for Beth.
“MI5 has settled Beth’s claim and we have apologised to Beth directly.”
A separate case at the High Court is ongoing.