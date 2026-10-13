"We have again entered a new era of national security – requiring a new response," he said.

Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Director General of MI5 has warned that we have entered a "new era of national security," adding that we're facing a "seismic shock" similar to 9/11 that could change the world.

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Sir Ken McCallum stressed in his annual speech that the domestic security service is now countering as many state threats as terrorist threats. He added that terrorists and authoritarian regimes are “trying to distort and divide our society," but Russia remains "aggressor number one". Among these are China, which is engaging in espionage and democratic interference, and Russia and Iran, which are using hybrid warfare tactics and criminal proxies in the UK. In 2026, Sir Ken said, MI5 is devoting more resources to countering threats from other nations than it was during the Cold War - over the last decade, this has quadrupled. Read more: 'There was no Russian interference': Farage blasts Andy Burnham as 'liar' after PM claimed Kremlin meddled in Brexit vote Read more: German airport suspends flights due to aviation emergency

Director General of MI5 Sir Ken McCallum, delivers the annual Director General's Speech at Thames House. Picture: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"We have again entered a new era of national security – requiring a new response," he said. "We all have a stake in our national security. "Five years into my career, 9/11 struck, ending almost 3,000 lives and devastating many more. "A seismic shock that changed the world – and changed MI5, demanding radical transformation as we took on a radically different form of threat – we’re there again." In the last year, more than 50 people have been arrested in the UK with links to Iran - which coincides with Tehran looking at "harder" targets like military sites. He added that RAF Fairford is "not unique in the UK and around the world" regarding these "attempts to target military sites".

Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

It comes one day after the Prime Minister said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “almost certainly” directed a suspected terror plot targeting the air base in Gloucestershire, which was used by US bombers. The current period of threats is “not a blip… the period of relative stability has ended… we are back in a more contested era," he said. "The protection of democracy – its institutions, its representatives, its principles – has never felt more vital. Our adversaries want to abuse our very freedoms to polarise us. Our cohesion counts” Despite the threat posed by state actors, Sir Ken stated that the terror threat remains high and MI5 is still having to respond to attempts to conduct mass-casualty attacks in the UK.

This aerial image shows burnt out ambulances in a parking area along a street in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on March 23. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty

Their key focus is Islamist terrorism, he said, but there is an increasing threat posed by "extreme right-wing terrorism" towards mosques and immigration and asylum centres. Sir Ken told the audience: "A few months ago MI5 was investigating a radicalised extreme right wing 13 year old here in the UK. "Believe me, we wish we didn’t have to. "But that investigation generated insight that enabled one of our international partners to prevent a lethal attack on their soil. "If you’re a parent and you’re worried your teenager is being taken down some dark paths on the internet, have a word with a teacher, healthcare professional, or someone you trust in your community."

Finally, he looked to the future and the role that artificial intelligence (AI) will play in threats to the UK's national security. He told reporters that AI "can enable dangerous knowledge to get into the hands of people we’d rather do not have that knowledge". The threat, he added, is not yet fully realised, but AI poses the greatest concern in the "potential to change the stakes on existing or even new bioweapons. These risks are real." This is the first time in history that we are facing down a threat that is smarter than humans; it's "genuinely novel".

Director General of Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5, Ken McCallum. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/Getty

Sir Ken added: "When you hear ‘national security’, don’t just think of Ukraine, subsea cables, armed drones, or cyber weapons," he said. "Think also of the place where you live, where you work. "Think of a flicker in the power grid supplying your home. "Think of your local synagogue or mosque having to install enhanced security measures. "Think of a toxic or manipulative post on social media. "Think, perhaps, of what online algorithms are feeding your teenagers in their bedrooms.”

Items, including clothes and trainers, are pictured strewn in the road in front of a Police car (R), inside a Police cordon on Golders Green Road. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty