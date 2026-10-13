Director General of MI5 Sir Ken McCallum speaking at Thames House, the headquarters of the UK's Security Service in London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By EJ Ward

Britain’s electricity networks, water supplies and financial systems must be better protected against attacks by hostile states, the head of MI5 has warned, as he declared the country has entered a dangerous new era of national security in which the resilience of ordinary households and businesses could be tested.

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Sir Ken McCallum, Director General of MI5, warned that the threats facing Britain were no longer confined to terrorism, espionage or conventional military conflict, with hostile states increasingly seeking to disrupt the infrastructure and services on which millions of people depend. He said Russia, Iran and other adversaries were targeting not just government institutions and military installations, but businesses, communities and the foundations of British society itself, warning that the period of relative international stability had ended. “We have again entered a new era of national security – requiring a new response,” Sir Ken said, calling for a much wider effort to protect the country from those seeking to cause it harm. “When you hear ‘national security’, don’t just think of Ukraine, subsea cables, armed drones, or cyber weapons. Think also of the place where you live, where you work. Think of a flicker in the power grid supplying your home.” He added: “Think of your local synagogue or mosque having to install enhanced security measures. Think of a toxic or manipulative post on social media. Think, perhaps, of what online algorithms are feeding your teenagers in their bedrooms.” Read more: MI5 warns UK research funded by China being sent to spies Read more: Britain’s top spy chief should face contempt proceedings after MI5 gave false evidence to courts, judges told

‘We’re in a new era’: MI5 chief warns hostile states are targeting the foundations of British life. Picture: True Images/Alamy

The warning comes just weeks after LBC revealed concerns that hostile states could deliberately target Britain’s electricity, water or communications networks during an existing national emergency, with cyber security specialists warning that sophisticated adversaries may already be attempting to establish hidden access inside critical infrastructure. Sir Ken said MI5 was elevating what it calls its “Protect” mission, part of a wider effort to make Britain a harder target for hostile states, terrorists and other adversaries, and identified three areas in which the country urgently needed to strengthen its resilience. The first is the protection of critical national infrastructure, including energy grids, financial systems, supply chains and manufacturing facilities, to ensure essential services can withstand attacks and continue operating during a crisis. “We’ve seen hackers attacking energy and water infrastructure, including in the US,” he warned. The second is societal resilience, protecting communities and democratic institutions against adversaries seeking to manipulate public opinion, exploit divisions and undermine trust. The third is technological resilience, as increasingly powerful artificial intelligence creates new opportunities for Britain’s intelligence agencies but also presents potentially serious threats to national security.

Sir Ken’s comments echo warnings made to LBC by Lord Toby Harris, chairman of the National Preparedness Commission, who said Britain must prepare for hostile states deliberately exploiting moments when emergency services and essential infrastructure are already under severe pressure. “If you’re a malign external actor, you can see the country struggling with a climate emergency,” Lord Harris told LBC. “This is a really good moment to activate your cyberattack plan and disrupt the electricity supply or disrupt the communications system or the water supply.”

His concern is that Britain could find itself facing several major emergencies simultaneously, rather than the individual incidents around which much traditional emergency planning has been developed. A country already struggling with widespread flooding, wildfires or extreme weather could suddenly find its electricity network, communications infrastructure or water supply under attack, creating a chain reaction affecting hospitals, transport, businesses and emergency services. But cyber security specialists have previously told LBC that the most worrying possibility is that a hostile state may not need to break into an essential network when such a crisis begins. Instead, sophisticated attackers can spend months or years quietly mapping systems, stealing credentials and establishing persistent access, effectively positioning themselves inside strategically important networks before deciding whether to use that access for espionage, disruption or sabotage. The technique, known as “pre-positioning”, can allow enemies to prepare for an attack without immediately causing any obvious disruption. Sai Molige, Senior Manager of Threat Hunting at Forescout, told LBC: “Access can itself be the objective because it creates an option that could potentially be activated later for intelligence gathering, disruption or sabotage if geopolitical circumstances change.” He explained that attackers could identify important accounts, trusted suppliers and remote-access systems before attempting to move closer to the technology responsible for controlling physical infrastructure. Mr Molige said that gaining access to a company’s ordinary computer network did not automatically mean an attacker could control machinery or essential services, but warned that understanding how those systems were connected could give adversaries a significant advantage. “An adversary does not have to switch off a power station today for a compromise to matter,” he said. “Knowing it has a potential route into strategically important infrastructure gives it intelligence and potentially leverage if geopolitical circumstances deteriorate.” Lord Harris warned LBC that a sufficiently serious electricity outage could also disrupt mobile phone networks, water pumping stations, sewage systems and electronic payments, leaving households without services they normally take for granted. “Communications would go down probably completely,” he said. “People like to think, well, as long as I can keep my mobile phone charged, I’m okay. The reality is no, that’s not the case, because the cell masts themselves need power, and although they’ve got backup batteries, those would only last a very short time.” Sir Ken’s intervention comes as MI5 faces a dramatic expansion in its work countering foreign states, with the intelligence agency now devoting more resources to state threats than it did during the Cold War. He said its work countering hostile states had quadrupled over the last decade, reaching a point where operations against foreign adversaries were now broadly equal in scale to MI5’s longstanding counter-terrorism mission. “These days our terrorism and state threats operational missions are pretty much of equal scale; that in itself is a huge shift in recent years,” he said.

‘We all have a stake’: MI5 chief warns Britain must prepare for attacks on services millions rely on. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Describing Russia as “aggressor number one”, Sir Ken warned that Moscow continued to pursue increasingly aggressive tactics across Europe, often using criminals and other intermediaries to carry out hostile activities on its behalf. More than 1,000 individuals linked to Russian intelligence operations have been expelled internationally since the invasion of Ukraine, he said, forcing Moscow to adapt its methods. Iran was also increasingly turning to criminal networks and other proxies to carry out violence in Britain. “The other state keen on subcontracting its UK violence is Iran,” Sir Ken said. “Over the last 12 months, our Iran-linked operations have led to more than 50 arrests in the UK.” He warned that Tehran’s ambitions were changing, with activity no longer restricted to dissidents, opposition figures or particular communities. “The other major shift this year has been Iranian ambitions to come at harder targets, like military sites,” he said. His comments follow the security incident at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where a suspected plot targeting a military base used by American bombers triggered a major counter-terrorism investigation. Asked about the incident, Sir Ken said that attempts to target military installations were not unique to Fairford, but formed part of a wider pattern of threats against military sites in Britain and internationally. The British Government has attributed Iranian involvement to the Fairford incident, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham saying Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was almost certainly responsible. Iran has denied involvement. China was also identified as a major concern, with Sir Ken warning about attempts by different parts of the Chinese state to conduct espionage, coercion and interference in Britain’s democratic processes. But the MI5 chief stressed that the threat to Britain was not simply about the possibility of electricity failures, sabotage or military targets. Hostile states and terrorists were also seeking to exploit divisions within British society, manipulate how people think and feel, and undermine confidence in democratic institutions. “Our adversaries are not just trying to mess with our infrastructure, they’re trying to manipulate how we feel,” he said. Sir Ken explained what he described as a concerning trend of violence directed at political figures, religious communities and other groups, warning that both terrorist organisations and authoritarian regimes were attempting to distort and divide British society. “The protection of democracy, its institutions, its representatives, its principles – has never felt more vital,” he said. “Our adversaries want to abuse our very freedoms to polarise us. Our cohesion counts.”

The terrorist threat also remains severe, meaning an attack is considered highly likely, with MI5 continuing to investigate potential mass-casualty plots involving Islamist extremists and a growing threat from extreme right-wing terrorism. Sir Ken revealed that MI5 had recently investigated a radicalised 13-year-old extreme right-wing suspect in Britain, with intelligence gathered during the operation helping an international partner prevent a lethal attack overseas. The danger posed by rapidly developing artificial intelligence was another central concern, with MI5 announcing the creation of an AI Threat Assessment Centre to distinguish credible emerging threats from exaggerated claims. Sir Ken warned that AI could put dangerous knowledge into the hands of individuals seeking to cause harm, particularly by making sophisticated biological weapons research more accessible. “Not yet realised, but the misuse case to which I’d attach greatest weight – is AI’s potential to change the stakes on existing or even new bioweapons,” he said. “These risks are real.” He added: “Human history has given us no experience of facing an actor which is smarter than we are. Is capable of out-thinking us. This is genuinely novel.”