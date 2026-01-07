MI5 is constraining its recruitment process to focus on hiring more people from a Black, Asian, or minority ethnic (BAME) background as it looks to have greater representation in the workforce.

Britain's domestic intelligence agency is encouraging BAME people to register their interest in an upcoming administrative role and attend events to support their applications.

A note attached to the interest advert reads: "Please note that we are confining registrations of interest to these groups only, due to their current under-representation in our workforce."

It adds: "We value a culture where different insights, perspectives and experiences are welcomed – and where you’ll always be encouraged to contribute, shape our work and be yourself."

The Senior Admin Officer role will open on February 9, and will be open to anyone regardless of their ethnicity or background.

The person hired into the role could find themselves "gathering information, writing reports, managing databases, arranging meetings and travel, or supporting intelligence operations".