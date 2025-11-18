MPs, peers and parliamentary staff have been warned by MI5 over spying threats from Chinese security services

Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The Government will not tolerate "covert and calculated" attempts by China to interfere with the UK’s sovereign affairs, after an MI5 warning over an espionage threat from recruitment head-hunters.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told the House of Commons he had been warned that Chinese agents, often masked through cover companies and head-hunters, had been attempting to “recruit and cultivate” individuals with access to sensitive information about Parliament and the UK Government. His comments came after MPs, peers and parliamentary staff have been warned by MI5 over spying threats from Chinese security services on Tuesday. Read more: China - UK spy scandal timeline as accusations deepen Read more: MI5 looking at potential risk from out-of-control AI

Picture: Getty

Mr Jarvis said: "This activity involves a covert and calculated attempt by a foreign power to interfere with our sovereign affairs in favour of its own interests, and this Government will not tolerate it." In response, the minister announced a package of measures to disrupt the threat, as well as the upcoming launch of the Government's “espionage action plan”. Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle wrote to parliamentarians on Tuesday to alert them to the “espionage alert” issued by MI5 highlighting how the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) is trying to reach out to those in Westminster. “Their aim is to collect information and lay the groundwork for long-term relationships, using professional networking sites, recruitment agents and consultants acting on their behalf,” he said. The alert names two head-hunters, Amanda Qiu (BR-YR Executive Search) and Shirly Shen (Internship Union), who are both known to be using LinkedIn profiles to reach out on behalf of China’s MSS, the email said.

Picture: Getty