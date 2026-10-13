The head of MI5 said extreme right-wing terrorism continues "to skew (the) young, driven by the internet"

A 13-year-old was investigated by MI5 over extreme right-wing beliefs earlier this year. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A 13-year-old was investigated by MI5 over extreme right-wing beliefs earlier this year, the head of the security service said.

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Sir Ken McCallum told journalists the recent increase in the terror threat to the UK was “driven in significant part” by right-wing extremists. In a speech at Thames House on Tuesday, he said: “Over the last year, the most marked trend has been an increase in cases where extremist versions of anti-immigration and anti-Muslim grievance are tipping into terrorist intent; we’ve dealt, for example, with would-be terrorists aspiring to attack mosques and venues connected to immigration and asylum. “Extreme right-wing terrorism also continues to skew (the) young, driven by the internet. “A few months ago, MI5 was investigating a radicalised extreme right-wing 13-year-old here in the UK. Read more: Britain’s lights could go out: MI5 warns of growing threat to power grids, water supplies and financial systems Read more: 'In this new world, we should expect to be tested': MI5 chief warns of 'radical' new threats to Britain's national security

Director General of MI5 Sir Ken McCallum speaking at Thames House, the headquarters of the UK's Security Service in London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“Believe me, we wish we didn’t have to. But that investigation generated insight that enabled one of our international partners to prevent a lethal attack on their soil.” Sir McCallum did not reveal any further details of the investigation into the teenager or the foiled plot. He also mentioned the case of a 16-year-old from Inverclyde who was jailed for 10 years for plotting to attack an Islamic centre. Official figures show that in 2025, 39 people aged 17 and under were arrested in connection with counter terrorism investigations, and 40 the previous year. The Head of Counter Terrorism Policing previously told LBC that children as young as 10 are being referred to Prevent, amid a surge in referrals. Speaking to Andrew Marr last month, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor KPM said Prevent received over 10,000 referrals last year, when they would ordinarily expect "around 7,000". He explained: "Now, partly that's a good thing. We want to get upstream. We want to engage with people and prevent them from becoming terrorists.