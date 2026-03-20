Jurors found Juan Joseph not guilty by reason of insanity after Mr Justice Hilliard told them that experts agreed the defendant was in the grip of mental illness to the extent he did not think he was doing anything wrong

Former government contractor Juan Joseph appearing in the dock at The Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A disgruntled former MI5 employee has been cleared of breaching the Official Secrets Act by repeatedly leaking sensitive information to a foreign power because he was mentally unwell at the time.

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Former government IT contractor Juan Joseph, 43, emailed the foreign state and even travelled to Latvia attempting to arrange a meeting at an embassy there as he pursued a complaint against MI5. Mr Justice Hilliard had ordered the week-long trial at the Old Bailey to be heard largely behind closed doors in the absence of the public and press to “avoid the risk of damage to national security”. On Friday, jurors found Joseph not guilty by reason of insanity after Mr Justice Hilliard told them that experts agreed the defendant was in the grip of mental illness to the extent he did not think he was doing anything wrong. The jury deliberated for less than an hour to reach verdicts on all charges against him. Mr Justice Hilliard remanded Joseph to Broadmoor Hospital for a hearing on April 15. Read more: US sends thousands more Marines and three warships to Middle East as Trump 'considers' Kharg Island occupation Read more: Iranian arrested after 'attempting to enter' British nuclear missile base

A general exterior view of Thames House, the official headquarters for MI5. Picture: John Keeble/Getty Images

The court heard that Joseph had the highest vetting clearance during his 11 years at MI5 as a systems engineer, security IT management engineer and senior support engineer. His contract was terminated in October 2020 after he was taken to St Thomas’s hospital in London displaying what colleagues described as “mental fragility”, “extreme anxiety” and “paranoia”. He discharged himself before he could be assessed, and at a meeting to terminate his contract in October 2020, Joseph claimed to have been “victimised” and “gaslit”. The defendant also made a series of unfounded complaints against MI5 about racist treatment and “highly disturbing” claims, including rape, child abuse, and torture, jurors were told. He also claimed a swastika had been put up in the office and he was injected with a hypodermic needle containing something that made him “very poorly” while at Thames House, MI5’s headquarters. Joseph made contact with the foreign state in 2024 after a bid to bring a private prosecution for assault in 2019 was rejected. He applied for a judicial review by the High Court and began copying an email linked to the foreign state in to his communications.