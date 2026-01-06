Young woman looking at the floral tributes left in St. Ann's Square in the center of Manchester, to remember the 22 victims of the bombing of the Manchester Arena. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Families affected by the Manchester Arena bombing have said MI5 failed them and must be more open to scrutiny.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a letter reportedly sent to the Prime Minister, the families demanded the security service be fully included in a new law designed to stop cover-ups in public life. The inquiry into the bombing found it could have been stopped if MI5 had acted on key intelligence in the months before the attack. “How many times must MI5 show that it cannot be trusted before something is done?” the letter read. Read more: Trauma, fear and strength: Ripple effects from the Manchester synagogue terror attack