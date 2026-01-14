The Chinese 'super-embassy', which will be housed in the former Royal Mint building in London, is expected to get the green light ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing at the end of the month.

By Rebecca Henrys

A former CIA director has told Andrew Marr that "MI5 and MI6 are going to have their hands full" with the new Chinese super-embassy.

John Brennan, who ran the agency between March 2013 and January 2017, warned that China uses its embassy's diplomatic presence to carry out intelligence collection activities around the world. The Chinese 'super-embassy', which will be housed in the former Royal Mint building in London, is expected to get the green light ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing at the end of the month. The development will cover 22,000 square-miles and will be the largest Chinese diplomatic mission in Europe. Downing Street believes housing China's premises on a single site has security advantages, with MI5 and MI6 not having raised any formal objections to the plans. Read more: China’s biggest European embassy to be built in London under new plans Read more: White House 'concerned' about Chinese mega-embassy plans after experts raised security fears

An exterior view of the possible future Chinese embassy which has been locked in a planning battle for years and whose decision is still due for review, on 10th June 2025, in London, England. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

Mr Brennan told Andrew Marr on LBC: "MI5 and MI6 are going to have their hands full because the Chinese are very rapacious in terms of their appetite for information, whether it be on security issues, financial matters, technology and so on. "They have very strong capabilities, they're highly technologically proficient and they use their embassy's diplomatic presence in order to carry out these types of collection activities against countries such as the uk. "I think the British government can do things to try to restrict their activities at this mega embassy. But again, I just feel for my former colleagues at MI5 and MI6 that are going to have to deal with very aggressive Chinese intelligence capabilities."

China wants to build their new super-embassy covering 20,000 sq metres of land at Royal Mint Court, an 18th-century Grade II-listed complex. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images