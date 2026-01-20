Security fears have been flagged to GCHQ over the embassy becoming 'the Chinese intelligence hub for the whole of Europe'

Numerous protests have been held outside the proposed site for the embassy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

MI5 has warned that security services 'can't eliminate each and every potential risk' linked to China's newly-approved London 'mega-embassy'.

The Government was seen to sign off plans for the new site in Central London on Tuesday, despite widespread criticism from MPs over security fears posed by the embassy. Now, MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum has warned that it is "not realistic to expect to be able wholly to eliminate each and every potential risk” linked to the new embassy. Raising concerns over the security threat posed by China, Sir Ken McCallum warned of the risks in a joint letter to the Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary alongside GCHQ’s director. Last week, An intelligence expert told LBC that the plans were ‘completely mad’. Sir Ken and Anne Keast-Butler wrote: “MI5 has over 100 years of experience managing national security risks associated with foreign diplomatic premises in London." Read more: China's 'mega-embassy' in London gets green light despite security fears Read more: Hundreds gather to protest against proposed Chinese 'mega-embassy' in London

At 20,000 square metres, the complex is set to be the biggest embassy in Europe. Picture: David Chipperfield Architects

“For the Royal Mint Court site, as with any foreign embassy on UK soil, it is not realistic to expect to be able wholly to eliminate each and every potential risk. (And even if this were a practicable goal, it would be irrational to drive ‘embassy-generated risk’ down to zero when numerous other threat vectors are so central to the national security risks we face in the present era.) “However, the collective work across UK intelligence agencies and HMG departments to formulate a package of national security mitigations for the site has been, in our view, expert, professional and proportionate.”

Downing Street hopes the embassy will pave the way for new trade deals with Beijing. It comes as MP Alex Sobel told Steve Holden on LBC News that the approval has resulted in a "whole load of unanswered questions". Raising questions over whether British construction companies would be involved in the build, he added: "are we going to know what installations will be put into that basement in terms of potential for espionage?" It comes as British security services warned of the risks posed by the new embassy, close to the data cables linking the City of London to Canary Wharf, was manageable. It is understood they prefer to have the Chinese embassy at one location, rather than the current situation of several sites across London. Darren Jones said the Government would “never put our national security at risk” and it was “helpful” to consolidate seven Chinese diplomatic buildings in one. In their letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum and GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler also wrote: “As detailed in classified briefings given to the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament, the package of mitigations deals acceptably with a wide range of sensitive national security issues, including cabling.

A view of the proposed new entrance pavilion. Picture: David Chipperfield Architects

“These mitigations will be subject to regular review through a cross-government process, led at senior level in the Home Office. “Further, it is worth reiterating the new embassy will replace seven different diplomatically-accredited sites across London which China currently operates; this consolidation should bring clear security advantages.” It comes as residents living close to the location of China’s new embassy have vowed to continue to challenge the Government’s approval of the plans. The decision to grant the new Chinese embassy planning permission “represents a serious threat to national security”, Reform UK has said. A Reform spokesman said: “The decision to allow the Chinese to build a super-embassy with its secret network of underground rooms so close to some of the UK’s most sensitive communications cables represents a serious threat to national security. “Having failed to revive our economy, this is a desperate attempt by the Labour Government to cosy up to the Chinese Communist Party. A Reform government would never have approved this in the first place.”



Fears were raised over the site's proximity to vital fibre optic cables carrying vast amounts of data. Picture: Alamy

Anthony Glees, a professor of intelligence and security at the University of Buckingham said that the proposed site at Royal Mint Court sits alarmingly close to fibre-optic cables carrying vast amounts of financial and communications data from the City of London and Canary Wharf. Local Government Secretary Steve Reed approved the plans for the building at Royal Mint Court. The decision removes a diplomatic hurdle in the relationship with Xi Jinping's government, clearing the way for Sir Keir Starmer to make a widely-expected visit to China - possibly within weeks.

But critics of the scheme plan to challenge the decision in the courts, with local residents raising money to launch a judicial review against the project. Professor Glees told LBC: “What people call the cloud isn’t in the sky, it’s in the ground,” he said, pointing to the underground cables. “You can see from the plans how close rooms run to those cables. They can be tapped very easily. "There are also heating systems suitable for large servers. In my view, this would not just spy on the UK, it would become the Chinese intelligence hub for the whole of Europe.”

A Chinese mega-embassy (Spy Hub) approved in the heart of London, despite clear, compelling concerns about intimidation and repression.@AngelaRayner (when Secretary of State) even took up my points about secret documents not included in the planning application. She asked for… pic.twitter.com/WAB3h6zR2X — Kevin Hollinrake MP (@kevinhollinrake) January 20, 2026