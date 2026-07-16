A watchdog published a report on Thursday identifying “systemic failures” in the security service’s handling of the so-called Agent X case

Shabana Mahmood made the comments after the Investigatory Powers Commissioner published a report on Thursday identifying “systemic failures” in the security service’s handling of the so-called Agent X case. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Home Secretary said she is taking “urgent action” to hold MI5 to account after a report found “serious failings” by its officers led to courts being given false evidence.

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Shabana Mahmood made the comments after the Investigatory Powers Commissioner published a report on Thursday identifying “systemic failures” in the security service’s handling of the so-called Agent X case. It follows MI5’s apology earlier this year and its settlement of a legal claim brought by a woman known as Beth over her treatment by an allegedly abusive former partner. The BBC first reported that Agent X used his status to coercively control his girlfriend, including attacking her with a machete, before moving abroad to continue intelligence work while still under investigation. MI5 agreed to pay an undisclosed sum in compensation after the woman brought a case to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) over the agent, who is also accused of being a neo-Nazi. A secret inquiry by the watchdog found the security service knew the agent was a misogynist “obsessed” with violence, but still defended him in court. The IPT, which investigates allegations against the UK intelligence services, said in July last year that MI5’s false evidence “gives rise to real cause for concern” and “must never happen again”. Read more: TfL cyber-criminals behind 'Britain’s biggest transport hack' jailed for 11 years Read more: Starmer heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy for final summit as outgoing PM

Shabana Mahmood said the findings of the report were "stark" . Picture: Alamy

Ms Mahmood said: “The findings of this report are stark. “It details serious failings by individual MI5 officers, resulting in false evidence being provided to the courts, and criticism of MI5 as an organisation. “I am taking urgent action to hold MI5 to account for these failures, including strengthening my oversight and assurance of their work.” She said the security service plays a “critical role in keeping our country safe and we owe a debt of thanks to its staff” and that it has made “significant progress over the last year in learning from these failures”, but there is “more to do to ensure the highest standards of integrity and accountability are upheld”.

Director General of MI5 Sir Ken McCallum apologised for providing “incorrect evidence” to the courts . Picture: PA