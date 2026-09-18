MI5 boss Sir Ken McCallum dragged into contempt row over false evidence given to courts. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

MI5’s director general should face contempt of court proceedings after the security service provided false evidence to three courts, senior judges have been told.

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The High Court heard on Friday that further action should be taken over evidence used by MI5 in a successful attempt to secure an injunction against the BBC in 2022, and which remained uncorrected for three years. The injunction prevented the corporation from identifying a man known only as X, who is alleged to have abused two women and was working as a covert human intelligence source, or CHIS, for MI5. The BBC was still able to broadcast its documentary, which claimed X was a misogynistic neo-Nazi who attacked his then-girlfriend with a machete, but was barred from naming him. At the centre of the case is evidence provided by MI5 claiming the service had maintained its long-standing policy of neither confirming nor denying whether X was an intelligence source. That position was set out in a witness statement during injunction proceedings and was later repeated before the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, where MI5 was defending a separate claim brought by one of X’s former partners, known as “Beth”, over his alleged abuse of her. However, the BBC subsequently told MI5 that it had recorded a conversation in 2020 with an MI5 officer, known as Officer 2, in which he confirmed that X was a CHIS. Read more: MI5 under scrutiny after report finds 'serious failings' led to courts being given false evidence Read more: 'The horrors of 9/11 will never leave me': MI5 chief warns Britain now faces greater danger than 25 years ago

MI5 is the UK’s domestic security service, responsible for protecting the country against threats including terrorism, espionage and hostile state activity. Picture: Alamy

MI5 admitted last year that the evidence it had provided was wrong, with director general Sir Ken McCallum issuing a “full and unreserved apology for the errors made”. The High Court is now considering whether MI5 and individual officers, including Officer 2, should face contempt proceedings over what happened. Charlotte Kilroy KC, representing Beth, told the court in written submissions that there were “compelling reasons” to begin proceedings against current or former MI5 officers, as well as Sir Ken in his capacity as head of the service. Anyone found in contempt of court can face up to two years in prison or a fine. Ms Kilroy argued that the false evidence “did not emanate from one individual, or a ‘bad apple’”, but instead reflected conduct that was “sustained and long-lasting”. She said: “There have been repeated efforts to prevent the truth emerging. The reality of the dishonesty and false evidence that has taken place has only emerged because MI5 was faced with incontrovertible proof of its wrongdoing.” She also argued that Officer 2 “knew that his dishonesty was likely to result in an interference with the administration of justice”, while other officers who became aware of the problem either failed to ensure the evidence was corrected or had their warnings ignored. There was therefore, she said, “strong and cogent evidence” that MI5 officers may have committed contempt, while the service itself had “benefited from the dishonesty of its officers”. The incident has already been examined in a series of reviews.

Much of MI5’s work is never made public, with the agency relying heavily on covert surveillance, intelligence sources and highly classified operations. Picture: Alamy