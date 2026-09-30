MI5 have issued a warning for UK academics to cut ties with China General Technology Research Institute after it was linked to Beijing's intelligence and security services

‘China General Technology Research Institute’ has been funding British academic research, in order to undermine UK national security. Picture: Alamy

By Matilda Collard

MI5 have warned that more than 100 academics linked to British institutions have unwittingly assisted China's espionage operations against the UK.

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A front company - known as ‘China General Technology Research Institute’ (CGTRI) - secretly working for China’s intelligence and security services, has been funding British academic research in order to undermine UK national security. The UK's internal security service warned universities and academics that continuing affiliation with CGTRI could ultimately lead to criminal charges for aiding a foreign state. MI5 says that the CGTRI has "very strong ties" to the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), and has identified the agenda behind their academic funding as aiding research which “directly improves MSS technical capability for espionage”. Read more: LIVE: Knife-wielding pilot ‘attacked colleague before being overpowered by passengers while trying to crash Israel-bound plane’ Read more: Man, 27, pleads not guilty to murder after body found in suitcase

MI5 says that the CGTRI has "very strong ties" to the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Picture: Alamy

UK academics have contributed to CGTRI-funded projects on topics including AI, cyber-security, covert communications systems and steganography- hiding a secret message or file inside an ordinary message or object. The security alert acknowledged that many academic institutions and individuals will have engaged with the CGTRI "in good faith", unaware of the link to Chinese state security, because it was intentionally "obfuscated". However, the public alert raises the prospect that British academics who do not act on it immediately could ultimately fall foul of the law. The National Security Act, a key piece of legislation passed in 2023 to counter state espionage, created a new offence of assisting a foreign intelligence service where the individual ought to reasonably have known what they were doing so.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis says he has urged university leaders to end arrangements with the company. Picture: Alamy