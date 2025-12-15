The new head of MI6 will warn in her first major public speech of the growing threat of Russia and the need for spies to master technology to deal with increasingly complex threats. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

Britain’s intelligence and military chiefs will deliver stark warnings today about the scale of the threat posed by Russia, urging the country to prepare for a new era of national resilience that reaches far beyond the armed forces and into every part of society.

The new head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, will use her first major public address to warn of "the acute threat posed by Russia" and call for a dramatic uplift in the technological skills of Britain's spies as the UK confronts an increasingly tangled global security environment. Speaking at the SIS headquarters in London, she will argue that "the front line is everywhere" and describe the Kremlin as "aggressive, expansionist and revisionist." "Putin should be in no doubt, our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine's behalf will be sustained," she will say. "The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug, in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus." Metreweli is expected to stress that modern threats now blend sabotage, technological disruption and information warfare, and she will make the case that MI6 must continually adapt. "Mastery of technology must infuse everything we do," she will say. "Not just in our labs, but in the field, in our tradecraft, and even more importantly, in the mindset of every officer. We must be as comfortable with lines of code as we are with human sources, as fluent in Python as we are in multiple languages."

Growing threats faced by the UK will require "our whole nation stepping up" to ensure the country can continue to function in a crisis, the head of the British armed forces will warn. Picture: MoD

Her speech comes as the UK’s military leadership issues its own urgent appeal for a national shift in mindset. At the Royal United Services Institute, Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Richard Knighton will warn that the UK faces a level of danger “more dangerous than I have known during my career” and that confronting it will require “our whole nation stepping up.” “Our armed forces always need to be ready to fight and win, that's why readiness is such a priority,” he is expected to say. “But deterrence is also about our resilience to these threats, it's about how we harness all our national power, from universities, to industry, the rail network to the NHS. It's about our defence and resilience being a higher national priority for all of us. An ‘all-in’ mentality.” He will add: “The situation is more dangerous than I have known during my career and the response requires more than simply strengthening our armed forces. A new era for defence doesn't just mean our military and Government stepping up as we are, it means our whole nation stepping up.”

Sir Richard will warn that Russia’s leadership has made its ambition clear, saying Moscow wants to “challenge, limit, divide and ultimately destroy Nato.” He will announce £50 million for new defence technical excellence colleges and underline the need to rebuild both military capabilities and the national infrastructure that underpins them. “I find myself in a position that none of my predecessors during my career have faced, looking at the prospect of the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. And that is because the price of peace is increasing.”