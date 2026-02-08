EU security services warned MI6 that Moscow was targeting Mandelson through his relationship with a Kremlin-linked oligarch

By Alice Padgett

MI6 was allegedly told Peter Mandelson could be a risk to British security because of his connections with Russian intelligence.

After more details of Mandelson’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were unearthed in files released by the US government last week, it has now been claimed that EU security services warned their British counterparts in 2008 that Moscow was targeting the then EU trade commissioner. Brussels intelligence sources told the Mail on Sunday that alarm bells were sounded 15 years ago about Mandelson's relationship with Kremlin-linked oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Read more: Angela Rayner 'warned Starmer not to appoint Mandelson' as Labour MP tells PM he is 'on thin ice' over Epstein scandal Read more: Top lawyer visits Lord Mandelson’s home as police search his properties amid Epstein probe

It was previously known that Mandelson flew by private jet to Siberia in 2005 to meet billionaire Deripaska, where the two shared a sauna. Mandelson and George Osborne, the then shadow chancellor, also attended a party on the oligarch's yacht near Corfu in 2008. While working as the EU trade commissioner, Mandelson also oversaw the EU's lowering of tariffs on aluminium, which benefited the Russian companies. Mandelson denies doing any favours for Deripaska. The accusations against Mandelson further increase pressure on Sir Keir Starmer, who is under fire for his decision to appoint the "Prince of Darkness" as his Washington ambassador, despite his links to Epstein. Mandelson has faced demands to hand back the payoff he received after being sacked as US ambassador, a sum which could run into the tens of thousands. The latest release of documents indicated the Peer leaked confidential information to Epstein while he was a government minister. Allies of the Prime Minister said the peer should give the taxpayer-funded handout back or donate it to a victims' charity. The taxpayer-funded payoff he received after being dismissed in September last year could be as high as £55,000 before tax and deductions, the Sunday Times reported. The Foreign Office said a review had been launched "in light of further information that has now been revealed".

