MI6 is aiming to recruit new spies for the UK, including in Russia, through the launch of a new dark web portal.

The secure messaging platform Silent Courier aims to strengthen national security by making it easier for the intelligence agency to recruit.

Potential agents in Russia and around the world will be targeted by the UK, according to the Foreign Office.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "National security is the first duty of any government and the bedrock of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.

"As the world changes, and the threats we’re facing multiply, we must ensure the UK is always one step ahead of our adversaries. Our world-class intelligence agencies are at the coalface of this challenge, working behind the scenes to keep British people safe.

"Now we’re bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK – in Russia and around the world."

Read more: No outside pressure to drop charges against men accused of spying for China, says CPS

Read more: Two men and a woman arrested in Essex on suspicion of spying for Russia