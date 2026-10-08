Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf
The 32-year-old Frankenstein star reportedly filed the papers Tuesday night, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
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Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage.
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Actress Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage.
The 32-year-old Frankenstein star filed the papers Tuesday night, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, TMZ reported.
Although the pair have been legally married since October 2016, they have had a publicly turbulent relationship, seeing the pair on and off for the best part of a decade.
Goth met LaBeouf in 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, married in 2016 and then broke up just two years later. The pair reconciled in 2020 and had their daughter, Isabel, in 2022.
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Documents indicate the couple separated on July 28, 2025.
The actress is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their daughter and is requesting to end the court’s ability to award spousal support to either of them.
This comes just one day after musician FKA Twigs settled her lawsuit against LaBeouf, whom she dated for approximately nine months between 2018 and 2019, and who she claims abused her.
This means the singer is now able to speak about her alleged experiences of sexual abuse with him.
This comes after LaBeouf agreed to end the nondisclosure agreement from the pair’s previous settlement in December 2025.
The legal tumult began in 2020, when Twigs accused LaBeouf of being sexually, mentally and physically abusive towards her throughout their relationship. LaBeouf denied the allegations at the time.