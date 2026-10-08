Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage.

Actress Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage.

The 32-year-old Frankenstein star filed the papers Tuesday night, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, TMZ reported.

Although the pair have been legally married since October 2016, they have had a publicly turbulent relationship, seeing the pair on and off for the best part of a decade.

Goth met LaBeouf in 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, married in 2016 and then broke up just two years later. The pair reconciled in 2020 and had their daughter, Isabel, in 2022.

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