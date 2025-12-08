Law student locked up in Dubai prison for 25 years on cocaine charges to be freed
A law student facing 25 years in a Dubai jail over a “single line of cocaine” is to return home to the UK, her mum has claimed.
Mia O’Brien, 24, from Liverpool, was on holiday when she was arrested after police stormed a party.
Authorities found 50g of cocaine in the flat and after a one-day trial held in Arabic, Ms O'Brien was slapped wuth a 25-year sentence and £100,000 fine.
However, it now appears she will be released following a social media post from her mum Danielle McKenna, reported The Sun.
She wrote on Facebook: “My baby girl is coming home."
She went on: “Am still in shock, am buzzing, can’t wait to give her the tightest cuddle ever.
"She’s coming home, she’s coming home, my baby is coming home".
She previously insisted Mia was innocent, branding the case a “miscarriage of justice”.
Her cellmate - a mother and fellow Brit - previously told The Sun that Ms O'Brien told her she only used "one line of cocaine".
The mother did not say how herelease had been secured but she has been assisted by the Foreign Office.
Campaign group Detained in Dubai confirmed in September that an appeal against the conviction was coming up.
Ms O'Brien was detained in Al-Awir Central Prison, dubbed Dubai's Alcatraz, reportedly sharing a filthy cell with six women and sleeping on a mattress on the floor, reported The Daily Mail.
Danielle McKenna appealed for financial support via Facebook and GiveSendGo after GoFundMe removed her page, launched in September, for breaching its 'community guidelines'.