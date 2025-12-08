A law student facing 25 years in a Dubai jail over a “single line of cocaine” is to return home to the UK, her mum has claimed.

Mia O’Brien, 24, from Liverpool, was on holiday when she was arrested after police stormed a party.

Authorities found 50g of cocaine in the flat and after a one-day trial held in Arabic, Ms O'Brien was slapped wuth a 25-year sentence and £100,000 fine.

However, it now appears she will be released following a social media post from her mum Danielle McKenna, reported The Sun.

She wrote on Facebook: “My baby girl is coming home."

She went on: “Am still in shock, am buzzing, can’t wait to give her the tightest cuddle ever.

"She’s coming home, she’s coming home, my baby is coming home".