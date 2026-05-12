Former Communities Minister, Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, resigned earlier today before urging the PM to leave office

By Chay Quinn

Former Communities Minister, Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, who resigned earlier today before urging the PM to leave office, has told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that "the decision to resign was not an easy one".

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In an interview just hours after she quit the Government, the Labour Co-Op MP for Peckham also shared that she believes a leadership contest should "include Andy Burnham, because he's a great politician.” Miatta told Andrew: "I can only speak for myself. The decision to resign was not an easy decision. It's a very personal decision, and for me, what drove it is that I was on the doorsteps for months. "I had lots of conversations with people, and certainly, the story, the message I heard, loud and clear, is that my constituents had lost confidence and trust in the Prime Minister. Read More: LIVE: Is Keir in the clear? Starmer gives thumbs-up ahead of Streeting showdown Read More: 'Deeds, not words': Jess Phillips resigns from government in candid letter as she takes aim at 'catastrophic mistakes'

The Labour Co-Op MP for Peckham also shared that she believes a leadership contest should "include Andy Burnham, because he's a great politician.”. Picture: Getty

"And actually, the big question in the context of huge challenges the country faces, where we have a mandate for change and a responsibility to deliver that mandate for change is: does the Prime Minister have the confidence of the country, and is he able to deliver the scale and the pace of change that is required? "My constituents were clear. The answer to both of those questions was no. "That's the view that I have taken. So, I am calling on him to set in place an orderly transition so that we can have a conversation about how we change the country, to whom has the perspective to do that at the scale that is required, and then rally around that person." Asked if she has a preferred candidate she would like to see take over from Sir Keir, Miatta replied: "Look, ultimately, what I want is that we have an orderly process. It feels very chaotic. None of us want this. This is not what the Labour Party does. "We need a proper process that has all of our talents. And yes, that does include Andy Burnham, because he's a great politician. He's one of our most popular politicians. He has a track record in Greater Manchester."

Miatta backed Andy Burnham (pictured) being allowed to stand as leader. Picture: Getty